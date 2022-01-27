Want to keep you heart healthy? Here are 5 things that you should do every day

A majority of heart patients, including both men and women, would have chest pain during a stroke but health experts have revealed that in women we do see non-typical symptoms of heart attack hence, these symptoms could be shortness of breath, vomiting or nausea and just sweating or pain which is not in the centre of the chest but may be on the left side or in the hands. The known signs of a heart attack may include chest pain, breathlessness, breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, upper body pain or dizziness.

Instead of ignoring these symptoms, one should take heart disease seriously. A heart attack occurs when the blood flow, which brings oxygen to the heart muscle, is reduced or obstructed due to the blocking or severely narrowing of the arteries that supply the heart.

Heart diseases are one of the leading causes of death around the world and sometimes, without even giving any warning signs, these heart conditions have proved to be very critical, which is why it has become very important to get your heart checked on a regular basis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sameer Bhati, Director of Star Imaging and Path Lab and Manisha Chopra, Nutritionist, Dietitian and fitness expert, list 5 things that one should do every day to keep the heart healthy.

Dr Sameer Bhati advised:

1. Eat healthy fats and not trans fats: Saturated, polyunsaturated and unsaturated fats should be included in the diet while trans-fats should be avoided. Trans fat increases the risk of developing heart conditions and increase the chances of having a stroke. This is because trans fats increases LDL level and reduces HDL levels and get accumulated in the arteries.

2. Get enough sleep: Sleep is crucial for a healthy heart. Less sleep makes you more prone to cardiovascular diseases, no matter what your age or health habits are. Sleep for at least 7-8 hours every day.

3. Don’t sit for too long at one place: Seating at one place for long hours is also bad for your heart health. This increases the risk of blood clots in the body. Walk a little throughout the day to keep your body moving.

4. Avoid smoking: Heart diseases are more common in smokers. Consumption of tobacco is a leading cause of many premature heart disease deaths. Cigarette also contains chemicals that develop plaque in the arteries.

5. Cut down on salt and eat less sugar: High salt indicates high pressure which makes a person more prone to heart conditions and stroke. Excess sugar can cause of weight gain which can raise your blood pressure and may lead to heart disease. Eating less sugar and salt is important to keep the heart healthy.

Highlighting how a healthy heart is the central to overall good health and following a heart-friendly lifestyle in order to prevent heart diseases along with encompassing a well-balanced diet and taking care of external factors also contributes in keeping the heart healthy, nutritionist Manisha Chopra listed:

1. Eat Healthy: A good diet can help one to reach and maintain a healthy weight which will ultimately reduce the risk of heart diseases and will promote your overall health. Include a colourful variety of fruits and veggies in great number in your diet. Limit smoking and drinking also.

2. Exercise daily: Exercises help the heart muscle become more efficient in pumping blood throughout the body which means that with each beat the heart pumps out more blood and keeps the blood pressure in control. High blood pressure is a cause of risk for heart diseases. Hence, a minimum of 30 minutes of exercise daily is crucial for your heart’s health.

3. Sleep well: People who don’t sleep well and enough are at a higher risk of heart disease. Getting good quality sleep is important for a healthy heart. The better sleep you get, the better heart you have.

4. Build up good cholesterol: High level of HDL (good cholesterol) can lower the risk of stroke and heart diseases. Including ground flax seeds, flaxseed oil, nuts, avocado etc. in your diet can help prevent heart diseases.

5. Stay away from stress: Stress is a big time enemy of good health. Stress leads to high levels of cortisol which can increase blood cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and triglycerides. All these are the risk factors of heart diseases. So, it is better to stay away from stress as much as possible.

In addition, Dr Sameer Bhati suggested healthy daily practices that one should follow to protect the heart. These include:

1. Regularly monitor your cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, and triglycerides.

2. Take your medicines timely and regularly. Don’t skip them.

3. Work towards something that keeps you occupied - such as painting, knitting etc.

4. Consume a healthy diet. Have a strict control on your diet since the amount of physical activity is less during work from home.

5. Try to stay cool, positive and calm. Believe that this too shall pass.

6. Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking. Talk to friends and family more often. This will help in dealing with stress.

7. Some exercises that won’t make you feel tired even if done 10 times a day - knee lifts, hamstring curls, desk push-us, stretching arms and body and walking.