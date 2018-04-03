The goodness of kiwi: Here are expert ways to get your skin glowing with this fruit

With a fuzzy brown skin and a bright green heart speckled with crunchy seeds, kiwi fruit is rich in antioxidants. This summer fruit has a flavour that is a heady mix of strawberry, melon and banana and is packed with the goodness of vitamins C, E, K and potassium. Also, it is a rich source of fibre. “It is low in calories, sugar, and fat, and is rich in vitamins as well as minerals. In fact, it contains more vitamins and minerals per gram than any other fruit. One fruit weighing about 70 gm has 40 calories,” explains nutritionist Kavita Devgan.

Kiwi is not just a delicious and refreshing fruit, but it also has several skin care and beauty benefitting elements. It helps tackle sun damage, keeps skin firm and contains anti-ageing properties. “Kiwi seeds are extremely healthy as they have certain essential oils and minerals, so it is perfect for the skin,” says dermatologist Dr Deepali Bhardwaj.

She suggests home remedies that can be used on a daily basis to maintain healthy skin. “Slice or mash kiwis, mix them with lemon juice and pour it into ice trays to form ice cubes. As soon as you come back home facing the sun, apply all over the face to remove tan and combat sun damage,” she adds. For normal, combination and oily skin, mix lemon juice [to form ice cubes], and for dry skin, mix with sandalwood or aloe vera gel. “If someone is allergic to kiwi consumption, it is not necessary that applying it will cause an allergic reaction,” adds Bhardwaj.

Kiwi is packed with the goodness of vitamins C, E, K and potassium and is a rich source of fibre. (iStock)

For those struggling with open pores and an uneven skin tone, kiwis are a great option. “Use it as a toner as well as in combination with face packs. It works as a bleaching agent, too,” says cosmetologist Preeti Seth, adding, “It cleans and repairs the skin at a fast rate, and can also be used as a scrub.”

Here are some hair and face packs that make use of kiwis:

1. In a bowl, take some milk powder and mashed papaya. Add mashed kiwi to it and apply this pack on both face and hair for 15 and 30 minutes respectively.

2. Mix avocado, kiwi and honey to a smooth consistency. Apply on the face for 15 minutes and wash with lukewarm water. This pack has anti-ageing properties.

3. Use kiwi pulp directly on the scalp as it works as an exfoliator and helps control dandruff. It minimises hair fall and nourishes the scalp.

Quick bites of kiwi goodness:

•Powerhouse of phytonutrients: It is loaded with an array of phytonutrients which have the ability to repair the DNA.

•Respiratory relief: It helps prevent asthma.

•Your heart’s friend: Vitamin C, polyphenols, and potassium in kiwi all function individually, and together they protect the blood vessels and heart and reduce the amount of fats (triglycerides) in the blood.

•More is good: It is a great low-fat natural source of vitamin E (good for skin and hair), lutein (good for eyesight) and is loaded with fibre, and is a low glycemic index food.

Did you know:

•Kiwi is known to be native to the Yangtze River valley of China, where it was known by the name Yang Tao.

•In New Zealand, they were first called gooseberries. They were renamed kiwis as the skin resembled that of the native Kiwi bird.

•Kiwi grows as a vine, going up to 30ft in height.

•Kiwis contain an enzyme Actinidain that allows it to function as a natural meat tenderiser

•In India, some of the regions where kiwi is cultivated include the hills of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more