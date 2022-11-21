5 best Thanksgiving destinations from around the world

A long weekend getaway during Thanksgiving is the ideal opportunity to rest and decompress from the stresses of everyday life. It is a great time of year to travel somewhere picturesque that you haven't been to before. Many of these Thanksgiving destinations are a bit off the beaten path to ensure plenty of opportunities to enjoy time with your loved ones in the city or countryside. From historic locales to natural wonders, these luxurious Thanksgiving vacation destinations will help you celebrate in style. With the aid of this list of Thanksgiving vacation spots for everyone, embrace small-town charm, big-city lights, or something in-between. (Also read: Here's why Thanksgiving is the best time to travel internationally )

Dromoland Castle, Ireland

Travel across the Atlantic to Dromoland Castle to give your Thanksgiving celebrations an Irish flair.(Unsplash)

Travel across the Atlantic to County Clare's expansive and imposing Dromoland Castle to give your Thanksgiving celebrations an Irish flair. Take advantage of the holiday weekend's activities at Dromoland, which include falconry, archery, clay shooting, and golf, before indulging in a Thanksgiving lunch that showcases the best of seasonal Irish fare.

2. Maui, Hawaii

Head to Maui if you want few excursions over the Thanksgiving holiday.(Unsplash)

Head to Maui if you want some sunshine, fine dining, beverages by the pool, and a few excursions over the Thanksgiving holiday. Driving the Road to Hana, swimming Honolua Bay, viewing whales, driving the west side of the island, and ascending the Waihe'e Ridge route are a few of the most popular Maui activities.

3. San Francisco, California

This Thanksgiving, visit the West Coast and see the San Francisco city by the bay.(Unsplash)

This Thanksgiving, visit the West Coast and see the city by the bay. Before going to the Presidio for more spectacular vistas, take a stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge. Next, visit Golden Gate Park to see the final displays of the season's autumn foliage. Go to San Francisco restaurants for their special Thanksgiving three-course pre-fixe menu when you're ready to unwind.

4. New York

Nothing compares to New York in the fall. (Unsplash)

Nothing compares to New York in the fall. This year, you should watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live with the masses before returning to your hotel room for a Thanksgiving dinner. In the Winter Garden, you may have a special three-course dinner in the privacy of your comfortable yurt.

5. Bahamas

If you're thinking tropical, Miami and many other cities on or near the east coast make it simple and inexpensive to go to the Bahamas.(Unsplash)

If you're thinking tropical, Miami and many other cities on or near the east coast make it simple and inexpensive to go to the Bahamas. What better way to spend the week surrounding Thanksgiving than by travelling to the islands and enjoying all the fun activities available there, such as swimming, snorkelling, sailing, windsurfing, and a variety of other water sports? The islands' wonderful warm, crystal clear blue waters are the perfect setting. Simply unwind while admiring the breathtaking scenery from an all-inclusive resort.

