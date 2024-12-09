Himachal Pradesh turns into winter wonderland as it receives season's first snowfall in December: Top 5 places to visit

Several regions across Himachal Pradesh witnessed the season's first snowfall on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir also turned into a winter wonderland. In Himachal, Shimla, Kasauli, Kufri, and the adjoining tourist towns received the first snow of the season, covering the surrounding terrains in pristine white snow. If you love the cold or just want to witness snowfall or the majestic mountains covered in snow, this is the time to plan your winter wonderland trip to Himachal. Here are the top 6 places you can travel to. Shimla to Spiti Valley; top 5 places to visit in Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla

The capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, turns into a fairyland in the cold months, which is also considered a must-visit time because of the picturesque winter scenery - the Ridge and Mall Road shops, mountains, and the Whispering Deodars dusted with snow. You can also participate in a variety of snow-based activities like skiing, tobogganing, ice skating, snowball fights, making snowmen, or just taking a walk around the mall road.

Nearby attractions: Narkada, Chail, Naldehra, Kufri, and Mashobra.

Tirthan Valley

Winter in Tirthan Valley, with snow-capped peaks, frozen waterfalls, and temperatures below freezing, is an experience you should have at least once in your lifetime. From November to February, the valley experiences the onset of winter when you can experience snowfall, enjoy the winter landscapes, go skiing and sledging, participate in other snow games, and light up a bonfire to share stories with friends.

Nearby attractions: Jalori Pass and Chehni Kothi.

Spiti Valley

With its desolate charm and rough landscapes, Spiti is one of the most breathtaking winter destinations. The cold desert is located in the northeastern part of Himachal Pradesh. Here, you will witness dramatic white scenery, mountain hamlets atop heights that seem to touch the sky, and every house, hamlet, road and village covered in a cloak of white.

Nearby attractions: Key Monastery, Dhankar Lake, Tabo Monastery, Langza Village, and Chicham Bridge.

Manali

Another popular destination, Manali is loved by tourists during the winter season because of its beautiful landscapes and bustling winter scene. Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass offer opportunities for travellers to indulge in snow sports such as skiing and snowboarding.

Nearby attractions: Rohtang Pass, Kasol, and Beas Kund trek.

Sissu

This quaint town in the Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh is generally just a pitstop for many people travelling to Leh and Ladakh. However, with its picturesque mountains, glacial lakes, and starry skies uninterrupted by pollution, Sissu is a great place for witnessing winters unfold. The temperature in Sissu dips below zero degrees in winter, and the place turns into a white paradise.

Nearby attractions: Sissu Lake, Sissu Waterfall, and Gondhla Fort (14 kilometres west of Sissu).

Note: Travelling by road is one of the most convenient ways for travellers to visit Himachal Pradesh. However, the terrain becomes tough in winter. So, if you are not experienced, let a seasoned driver help you enjoy the great views of the Himalayan landscape.