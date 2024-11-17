Gulmarg to Auli: 5 best places to experience snowfall this winter

Snowfall feels surreal, often ranking high on travel bucket lists for its enchanting charm. Be it trying out adrenaline-surging winter sports or loving the simple joys of snowball flights and building a snowman, experiencing snowfall is an unforgettable winter delight. Especially if it is your first time. Here are some snowy wonderlands of India you need to visit this season. Make sure you get the right winter gear, from specially insulated gloves to boots for uninterrupted enjoyment. Gulmarg in Kashmir becomes a wonderland. (Shutterstock)

Gulmarg

Gulmarg received the season's first snowfall on Saturday. So, it is the right time to visit this paradise. A popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg completely transforms into a winter wonderland during winter, with its snow-capped mountains and slopes offering breathtaking, panoramic views. If you’re an adventure sports enthusiast, look no further; Gulmarg is a paradise for skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities. Don’t miss riding the Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world, to experience stunning snowy vistas that are sure to leave you absolutely spellbound.

Shimla

Shimla, a quaint hill station, is a perfect winter-season romantic gateway. Visit cosy cafes brewing hot coffee and serving baked goods. Don’t miss out on a quiet stroll down the mall road with shops lined to tempt your inner shopaholic. Eat, walk, and maybe shop your winter gear. The glittering, shimmery snow on the slanted roofs of the houses in Shimla looks straightway magical. But if you want to get away from the slow pace, head to Kufri Valley, almost an hour away from Shimla, for sports adventures and horseback riding.

Leh-Ladakh

If you are a spiritual person, and winter grounds you and brings solace, let Leh be your next travel destination this season. Leh offers the break you need for introspection, a place of comfort away from the daily grind. The temperature and high altitude are not for the faint-hearted, so be prepared. Visit ancient monasteries, meditate, and reconnect with yourself. For motorcycle enthusiasts, the Leh highway is truly freeing and liberating (don't miss the witty road signs.) However, bike rides in winter are not an easy job, only for professional and seasoned bikers.

Manali

Manali has always been a popular destination during summer, providing a break from the sweltering heat. But what about winter? In the colder months, Manali transforms into a stunning winter landscape, with snow-capped terrains all around. Solang Valley has become the hub for adventure sports like paragliding, trekking, skiing, and even camping. Manali is ideal for both nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

Auli

Auli in Uttarakhand almost feels unreal with the sheer beauty of its stunning, snowy landscape. Go with your friends to Auli and relive the old days as you camp, stargaze, and narrate ghost stories by the bonfire. It’s also a fantastic location for skiing.



