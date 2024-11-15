Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert: Top things you must do in the city after the gig; places to visit, food to eat, and more

Good news for disheartened Coldplay fans who couldn't snag the tickets for the Mumbai show. The beloved British band Coldplay has added another show for their India tour in Ahmedabad. After their Mumbai show, they will perform in Ahmedabad. The high demand for tickets led them to add another city to their India tour, as initially, all three shows were in Mumbai and the tickets sold out in the blink of an eye. In fact, the lightning-fast ticket sellout with the scalpers sneaking in spiraled the situation into chaos, which will forever be a part of the Indian pop culture moment, eliciting memes where the long queue numbers were compared to competitive JEE ranking. Coldplay concert will happen in Ahmedabad after the Mumbai show.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jokes apart, as you head to Ahmedabad for your dream concert moment, don’t forget to make the most of the trip. Plan a comprehensive itinerary that involves experiencing the essence of the concert’s location. Here’s what you can do in Ahmedabad.

Travel

No city is truly experienced without visiting the monuments steeped deep in culture and history. The glimpse of the landmarks of the city immerses you better. From historical locations to cultural landmarks, Ahmedabad has a lot to offer.

Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram

Dive deep into India’s past at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram. It was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and provides a glimpse at his life, letting you soak in the legacy of the Father of the Nation in reverence. It offers an up-close view behind the curtain of one of India’s greatest freedom figures, with well-preserved rooms, letters, and other artifacts.

Auto World Vintage Car Museum

For avid automobile lovers of all ages, this museum is sure to blow your mind. The museum houses an exquisite collection of beautiful vintage cars, including Rolls-Royce, Buick-Cadillac, Daimler, Bentley, Chrysler, and Mercedes. It enriches the understanding of the evolution of automobiles, from the beginning of horse-drawn carriages to modern-day vehicles.

Historical sites

Then, visit other ancient monuments like the extremely symmetrical Adalaj Stepwell, Sarkhej Roza, Jama Masjid, and the 15th-century Bhadra Fort to marvel at the historic architecture and the unparalleled craftsmanship of the past.

Wander by the river

After a long day of expedition, unwind with a stroll at the Sabarmati riverfront or Kankaria Lake. You can find many hawkers selling local delicacies here as well.

Local food

Food is the soul of the culture. Whether you're a foodie or not, you'll miss out on a big part of the spirit of Ahmedabad if you don't try the scrumptious local dishes

For snacks, don’t forget to try the local delicacies: khaman dhokla, fafda-jalebi, sev khamani, Dabeli, Khandvi.

Now for the main course, go for the quintessential Gujarati thali. A typical Gujju thali includes dal, shaak, thepla, khichdi, Undhiyu, and millet-based roti. For dessert, don’t miss the summer special aamras, followed by the crunchy ghooghra, a festive favorite, shrikhand, fada ni lapsi, and cardamom- and saffron-infused basundi.

Markets

Any trip is incomplete without some good retail therapy. Yes, seeking out the local market hubs to snag great deals on souvenirs is almost an impulse for tourists. Rani No Hajiro Ahmedabad Cloth Market offers intricate handloom clothes at great prices. Traditional jewellery is also available here. Meanwhile, the historic Dhalgarwad Market is another great place to shop for ethnic wear and footwear. Sindhi market and Laal Darwaza market also need to be put on your itinerary list. And lastly, don’t forget to buy Bandhni and Ajrak garments from Ahmedabad, as they are specialties of Gujarati craftsmanship.

Eat, travel, shop, and sing your heart out!