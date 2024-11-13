50000 for 1 night in Ahmedabad? Fans claim Coldplay’s upcoming concert skyrocketed hotel prices

Coldplay just announced the date of their upcoming concert in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The world-renowned band revealed in an X post that they will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium, adding that this will be their “biggest ever show.” Since the announcement, social media users have been excitedly sharing their remarks about the upcoming event. Amid those, some fans claimed that they were faced with skyrocketed prices while trying to book hotels on the day of the event. Coldplay added fourth Indian show in Ahmedabad.

“Thought I’ll book a hotel room and keep just in case I manage to get the tickets for Coldplay in Ahmedabad. The prices just skyrocketed,” X user Ujval Chopra wrote and shared a short video. The clip captures hotel prices crossing ₹50,000 on January 25 - the day of the concert.

Another X user, Chayan Jain, claimed, “Last year stayed in last one (key select by #lemontree ) for just 2.5k/day, for 26th Jan it's showing 1.17lac. What a jump in price after the Coldplay announcement.”

Similar claims by other X users:

An individual wrote, “No hotel in Ahmedabad for 24-25 Jan costs less than 50k. Pro-tip for people going to Coldplay: stay in Vadodara and commute to Ahmedabad.” Another added, “When even miles don't come to rescue. Hotel Rates already skyrocketed for 25/26th in Ahmedabad.”

Take a look at one such post here:

What did Coldplay post?

The post on the band’s official X handle reads, “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED . The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST. Delivered by DHL.”

The rock band will visit India as part of their “Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025.” Earlier, they announced three concerts on January 18, 19, and 21 at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. The Ahmedabad concert is the fourth addition to their tour.