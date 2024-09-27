Coldplay fans virtually queue up on Threads as man posts about reselling tickets for Mumbai concert

Coldplay frenzy has taken over Indian fans since the band announced their 2025 concert in Mumbai. With tickets sold out and resale prices soaring, it's clear that fans are pulling out all the stops to secure a coveted seat. Hence, when a man shared a post on Threads, claiming he had some tickets to resell, it didn’t take long for people to flock to the comments section to get more information and purchase the tickets. While some wanted to secure a seat, others needed clarification about the authenticity of the Coldplay concert tickets. (AFP)

“Reselling Coldplay tickets tickets. Please Dm on Insta,” Threads user Prashik Nagrale wrote, adding that he wants to sell the tickets to those in “Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon, Mumbai or Bangalore.”

“I assure all possible support to prove the genuineness of the tickets (sic) if you are fine with the prices. The prices of tickets are actually higher than real prices in the resale market. Please beware of any scam. Thanks,” he further wrote, claiming he is offering the real deal. He concluded the post with screenshots of the tickets.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Real or fake? Social media debates

As expected, the viral post sparked a flurry of reactions, with people sharing various comments. While some asked about the availability or price of the tickets, others were more concerned about their authenticity.

“Can you please let me know the price? I’m interested,” wrote an individual. Several others dropped similar comments to secure a seat at the upcoming concert.

Then, some were interested in the price of the tickets the man claimed to resell. One Threads user asked, “Hey, how much for these tickets?” Another added, “I hope these are affordable.” Some, a bit late to the party, inquired if the tickets were still available.

A few, however, labelled the post as a scam. Just like this person who commented, “Bro, nice editing… see the 2nd screenshot… no recent bookings to recent bookings.”

BookMyShow lodges police complaint:

The online ticket aggregator BookMyShow,the official ticketing partner for Coldplay's concerts, has lodged a police complaint about the alleged sale of fake tickets for the upcoming concert on certain online platforms. According to PTI, they further “appealed to people to not fall victim to these scams.”

What are your thoughts on this man’s post claiming he is reselling Coldplay concert tickets?