Kazakhstan named top travel destination in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2025 rankings

Lonely Planet, a leading international travel media, has named Kazakhstan as one of the best countries to visit in its annual Best in Travel 2025 rankings, an official statement said. Each year, Lonely Planet's experts carefully select the destinations based on recommendations from travelers, staff, writers, and other industry professionals, as per the statement. In 2025, Kazakhstan was chosen for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and unique cultural heritage, setting it apart from other countries.

Lonely Planet highlights Kazakhstan for rich culture and landscapes in 2025 Travel Guide

As per the statement, Nitya Chambers, Senior Vice President of Content and Executive Editor at Lonely Planet, noted, “Best in Travel 2025 is the latest edition of Lonely Planet's annual love letter to the world. While mindful of our responsibilities and impact as travelers, we're proud of the destinations, journeys and experiences featured here, and are excited to share the local expertise and insight at the heart of these recommendations. Wherever you are in the world, we're confident Best in Travel brings fresh inspiration for the year ahead.”

Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, Vice-Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan welcomed this recognition, stating, "Kazakhstan's inclusion in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2025 highlights the country's growing appeal as a travel destination and opens new opportunities for promoting its unique cultural and natural heritage on the global stage. Kazakhstan, with its bold approach, continues to develop sustainable tourism. We are committed to offering visitors authentic experiences that showcase the true essence of Kazakhstan's heritage."

As per the statement, Kazakhstan, which earned a place on this prestigious list, is described as a country where ancient traditions blend with modernity, offering something unique for every visitor. In the Lonely Planet publications, it states, "Kazakhstan is not just a place to visit; it's a world to enter, a journey to undertake and a story to become a part of, with ghosts from the Silk Road whispering across the vast steppes that surround Kazakhstan's cities still uncrowded by tourists."

Make modern Astana, which is the capital of the country, your starting point for a Kazakh adventure, and then roam the rough, wild mountains and steppe in Burabay resort, visiting ancient trading towns as Turkistan, dive into Caspian Sea and complete your journey in Almaty, gastronomy hotspot of Central Asia".

Best in Travel is a landmark event for the global travel community, showcasing the most exciting and inspiring destinations for exploration. In 2025, the annual ranking celebrates its 15th edition, with a focus on countries and regions that offer unique experiences and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable tourism Principles, as per the statement.