Visiting Pompeii this year? Know big changes on ticketing and tour access

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Rome
Nov 09, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Planning a Pompeii trip? Here’s why you will need personalised tickets starting next week

The Pompeii archaeological park plans to limit visitor numbers to 20,000 a day and introduce personalised tickets starting next week in a bid to cope with over-tourism and protect the world heritage site, officials said Friday.

A view of Pompeii, a buried and ruined Roman city near modern Naples in Italy, is seen. Visiting Pompeii this year? Know big changes on ticketing and tour access (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, File)
A view of Pompeii, a buried and ruined Roman city near modern Naples in Italy, is seen. Visiting Pompeii this year? Know big changes on ticketing and tour access (AP Photo/Jim Bourdier, File)

The move comes after what authorities called a record summer that saw over 4 million people visiting the world-famous remains of the ancient Roman city, buried under ash and rock following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.

The park's director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said visitors to the main archaeological site now exceed an average of 15,000 to 20,000 every day, and the new daily cap will prevent the numbers from surging further.

“We are working on a series of projects to lift the human pressure on the site, which could pose risks both for visitors and the heritage (that is) so unique and fragile,” Zuchtriegel said.

Starting Nov. 15 tickets to access the park will be personalized to include the full names of visitors. A maximum of 20,000 tickets will be released each day, with different time slots during the peak summer season.

The park’s management is also trying to attract more tourists to visit other ancient sites connected to Pompeii by a free shuttle bus under the “Greater Pompeii” project, including Stabia, Torre Annunziata and Boscoreale sites.

“The measures to manage flows and safety and the personalization of the visits are part of this strategy,” Zuchtriegel said.

“We are aiming for slow, sustainable, pleasant and non-mass tourism and above all widespread throughout the territory around the UNESCO site, which is full of cultural jewels to discover,” he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
