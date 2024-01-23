Want affordable relaxation? Here are 10 best recliners to choose from

So if you are wondering, is it worth buying a recliner chair? So the answer is yes, as recliner chairs not only provide comfort but are also very versatile. You can use it in different forms like a regular sofa or use them as a bed or also as an office chair. They are made of the same material quality of material as a sofa and last as long as a sofa. Its average lasting time is seven to fifteen years. They last for seven years if they see daily/nightly use, fifteen years if they are used for decorative/accent pieces, and as high as 20 if they are seen as leather. Recliner chairs not only provide comfort but are also very versatile

Thus, if you are looking for the best recliner under ₹15,000, we have curated the best choices from our experts and you will find the best experience of buying recliner sofas from them. In this article is listed the best 10 recliners under ₹15,000 which you can consider purchasing to get at the most affordable budget.

It enlists their features, pros, cons, and best value for money and overall product to help you select one for yourself that will suit your needs. And your daunting task of finding the best choices is made easy with this list and you will have a positive experience of buying one for yourself.

It also mentions the points to remember while making the recliner's selection and also suggestions on how to find the best recliner under ₹15,000. Thus, without giving a second thought consider buying these and they are worth it since they lend you a lot of features and advantages.

Product details

Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 1 Year Warranty (Finish Color - Brown)

B0BVRGMDPQ

It is an adult recliner under ₹15,000 and the opulent Sierra sofa recliner is known to redefine sitting comfort. It is a single-seater recliner with plush foam and webbing. Its full-fledged recline ensures your body gets complete relaxation. Additionally, its generous webbing, foam, and springs enrich the seat. Its back is designed to offer lush soft foam comfort and thick webbing. Its reliable engineered wood frame does the task of securing the sitter. It is wrapped in smooth and inviting 260-gsm nylon fabric. Its warm brown tones complement most modern homes ideal for reading, working, movie watching, or relaxing.

Specifications of Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner

Brand: Nilkamal

Colour: Brown

Material: Nylon

Product dimensions: 97D x 97W x 101H Centimeters

Size: Standard

Back Style: Solid Style

Special feature: Recliner

Recommended uses for the product: Reading, Relaxing

Pattern: Solid

Pros Cons Support No particular drawback but the finish colour brown may not suit everyone’s taste Eases pain relief Comfort

2. FURLAY Foldable Recliner Easy Chair For Home Use - Multi Position with Arm Rest Locking System (Jet Black, Metal)

B07Z7R89ZD

It is a cheap swivel recliner under 15000 and is made in India for long durability after-sale service available and replaceable parts. It comes in 6 adjustable positions-multi positions, all-weather to sit or sleep. It comes with a cushion cover zipper which makes it easily removable for cleaning. Additionally, it also comes with a washable cushion cover, heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame, and joints. It has a load capacity of up to 150 kgs, its features include no assembly required, easy to fold and carry. It gives 2 years of unconditional warranty. It has a recron cushion and is designed to fill additional recron when need more support. It helps to relax and eliminate body pain. It is upgraded to a metal handle.

Specifications of FURLAY Foldable Recliner Easy Chair For Home Use

Brand: FURLAY

Color: Jet Black

Material: Steel

Product dimensions:73.7D x 48.3W x 104.1H Centimeters

Size: Full

Back Style: Solid Black

Special features:Foldable, Recliner, Durable, 6 Adjustable Positions, Cushioning, Washable Cushion Cover,

Product care instructions: Wipe clean

Pros Cons Value for money The cushion's quality is not good Comfort It looked harmful because of the microfibre coming out from the cushion Support

3. duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Grey, DIY)

B09CH31YJ3

It is a Wayfair recliner under ₹15,000 and has high quality and highly resilient duraflex foam which is used for making this recliner. Its design features include its back which is filled with non-siliconized virgin polyfill for greater back support and comfort. This recliner comes with an additional polyfill cushion along the armrest, which makes it suitable for long sitting duration. Its back seat is designed to give good neck and lumbar support. It is made with polyester and polypropylene mix fabric which has passedBS EN ISO 12947; 105; 12945, 13937 standards for abrasion resistance, colour fading prevention, pilling resistance; and resistance to tear respectively. It has a DIY installation and can be self setup with utmost ease.

Specifications of duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner

Brand: duroflex

Colour: Grey

Material:Pine, Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene,

Product dimensions: ‎96D x 94W x 98H Centimeters

Size: 1 seater-Manual Recliner

Back Style: Solid Black

Special features: Arm Rest, Cushion Availability, Ergonomic, Reclining, Adjustable Lumbar

Product care instructions: ‎Clean your upholstery at least once a week with a soft brush or vacuum cleaner as accumulated dirt will accelerate wear and dull the colours

Pros Cons Easy to assemble It does not give good seating comfort Comfort It has hard foaming Pain relief

4. Wakefit Recliner Chair | 1 Year Warranty | Recliner Sofa 1 Seater, Recliner Sofa, Recliner Chairs for Home Relax, Recliner, Single Seater Manual - Comforta (Dark Fantasy)

B0C6M476BG

It is the cheapest recliner ever and its parts dimensions varies as Close Position- D 96.5cm x W 81cm x H 100cm (38 x 31.8 x 39 inches), Backrest Height 53cm (23.8 inches), Seat Height: 49.5cm (19.4 inches), Seat Depth: 54cm (21.2 inches), and Reclining Position D 162cm x W 81m x H 80 cm (63.7 x 31.8 x 31.4 inches). It gives a warranty of 3 years against manufacturing defects. It has a Sofa Warranty Policy that covers manufacturing/workmanship and material defects under normal household conditions which includes 3 years for frame, and padding & 1 year for & mechanism, fabric, cushion, foam, and sagging issues.)

Specifications of Wakefit Recliner Chair | 1 Year Warranty | Recliner Sofa 1 Seater, Recliner Sofa,

Brand: Wakefit

Colour: Dark Fantasy

Material: Pine

Size: ‎96.5D x 81W x 100H Centimeters

Back Style: Solid Style

Special feature: Recliner

Product care instructions:Avoid outdoor use and exposure to water or prolonged moisture. Avoid exposure to direct heat or sunlight. This can cause the colour to fade. Keep sharp objects away, a little tear on the fabric cover may be hard to repair.

Recommended uses for the product: Relaxing

Pros Cons Good support The recliner’s fabric is too hot Comfortable seating

5. FURLAY Recliner Chair Coffee Bean Moulded Cushion

B01GBG1BOA

It is an affordable small recliner, which is made in India for long durability, After-sales service is available for this brand and has replaceable parts. This fully recliner chair has 6 adjustable positions- Multi positions, all-weather to sit or sleep. It has a cushion cover zipper that makes it easily removable for cleaning and has a Washable Cushion Cover. Heavy-Duty Powder-coated steel frame and joints. It has a high-density foam seating cushion and is orthopedically designed for back support. It helps to relax and ease body pain. It has a loaded capacity of 150 kg no assembly is required and is easy to fold and carry.

Specifications of FURLAY Recliner Chair Coffee Bean Moulded Cushion

Brand: Furlay

Colour: Coffee bean

Material: Metal

Product dimensions: 74D x 56W x 104H Centimeters

Size: Full

Special features: Reclining, Foldable, Cushion Availability

Product care instructions: Wipe Clean

Pros Cons Support It is fragile Comfort It’s handle lock breaks sometimes Pain relief

6. Spacecrafts Recliner Folding Easy Chair | 5 Adjustable positions | Portable and Space Saving Easy Chair for Home Relax (Grey)

B084VPC8WN

It is the least expensive recliner has five-stage reclining positions and has cushion-supported metal armrests. Next, it has metal handles and powder powder-coated steel frame. It is a folding easy chair made in India. One can lift it's both handles simultaneously and then lean backward to recline backward, and then release the handles at the desired position. To move to the desired position, you need to press the footrest with your feet and release at the desired position.

Specifications of Spacecrafts Recliner Folding Easy Chair

Brand: Spacecrafts

Colour: Grey

Material: mild steel Tubular

Product dimensions: 89D x 65W x 107H Centimeters

Size: Standard

Back Style: Solid black

Special features: Space-saving and Foldable, Recliner,

Product care dimensions: Wipe clean

Pros Cons Comfort It cannot be folded properly and there is no stability Value for money Pain relief

7. Amazon Brand - Solimo Biela 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown)

B0862RSLNX

It is a comfortable single-seater recliner with high-quality fabric and an attractive design in brown color, It is made with strong and durable seams, to ensure longevity. Its fabric does not lose colour with rubbing. It is known to have passed durability testing with 100 kg on each seating, and backrest for 25000 cycles, It has also passed armrest stability testing with 40 kg dynamic loading for 10,000 cycles. It meets the European Standard EN 1728 for performance and stringent European Safety Requirement Standard EN 12520. Lastly, it provides 3 years warranty on manufacturing defects and the maximum weight load per seat is 160 kg. And, it is free from harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, AZO Dye, and lead; Lightweight recliner for easy shifting. Its frame-type material is engineered wood

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Biela 1 Seater Fabric Recliner

Brand: Amazon brand-Solimo

Colour: Brown

Material: Fabric

Product dimensions: 91D x 84W x 102H Centimeters

Size: 1 seater

Back Style: High black

Special feature: Armrest

Pros Cons Easy to install The recliner stops working sometimes and does not recline Lightweight Good support

8. Amazon Basics Steel Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Portable Chair, Black

B071173FS8

This zero-gravity outdoor chair provides a stress-free weightless feel for optimal relaxation, its powder-coated steel frame provides strength and has lightweight portability. Its double bungee support system securely connects the weather-resistant Textilene fabric to the frame. It stands up to outdoor elements provides comfortable breathability and does not offer to retain heat. It has a 90 kg weight capacity a padded headrest and gently contoured armrests. Its weight of just 7.5 kg makes it highly portable and the portable zero-gravity chair can be transported easily from one location to another. It measures43.3 x 25.5 x 35.5 inches (LxWxH) and provides 1-year limited warranty.

It’s body features include Seat Material Type: Mesh; Assembly Instructions: Require Assembly; Material Type: Alloy Steel; Warranty Description: 1 Year Warranty On Manufacturing Defect; Frame Material Type: Alloy Steel; Item Type Name: Recliners; Back Style: High Back; Is Assembly Required: True; Size Name: Standard; Form Factor: Recliner

Specifications of Amazon Basics Steel Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Portable Chair

Brand: amazon basics

Colour: Black

Material: Alloy Steel

Product dimensions: 153D x 66W x 86H Centimeters

Size: Standard

Back Style: High Back

Special feature: Arm Rest

Product care instructions: Wipe Clean

Included components: Gravity chair

Pros Cons Comfort There is no back support at the reclining position Easy to fold Value for money

10. The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette, Brown

B01GHLMZ9O

This recliner sofa has a durable mechanism and is a leatherette upholstery manual recliner. It has pocket spring seating and provides a 6-month manufacturing defects warranty. And it is easy to clean. It is easy to assemble and its seat material type is leather. It includes in the package a backrest and seat.

Specifications of The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette,

Brand: The Couch Cell

Colour: Brown

Material: Faux Leather

Product dimensions:88D x 88W x 101H Centimeters

Size: Standard

Back Style: Solid black

Special feature: ‎Reclining, Seat Locking

Recommended uses for the product:Reading, Relaxing, and Working

Pros Cons Easy to assemble It’s leather quality is very poor Value for money Its mechanism is very bad and the quality is bad Comfort

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 1 Year Warranty (Finish Color - Brown) It redefines seating comfort Its back is designed to offer lush soft foam comfort Its warm brown tones complement modern looks FURLAY Foldable Recliner Easy Chair For Home Use - Multi Position with Arm Rest Locking System (Jet Black, Metal) After-sale service is available and replaceable parts It comes in 6 adjustable positions-multi positions, all-weather to sit or sleep It has a record cushion and needs to ill additional reckon when needs more support duroflex Avalon Fabric Single Seater Recliner (Grey, DIY) It has high-quality and highly resilient dura flex foam which is used for making this recliner Its back seat is designed to give good neck and lumbar support Its back is filled with a non-siliconized virgin polyfill for a greater back suppose and comfort Wakefit Recliner Chair | 1 Year Warranty | Recliner Sofa 1 Seater, Recliner Sofa, Recliner Chairs for Home Relax, Recliner, Single Seater Manual - Comforta (Dark Fantasy) It gives a warranty of 3 years against manufacturing defects It has a Sofa Warranty Policy that covers manufacturing/workmanship and material defects under normal household conditions Its warranty policy offers a warranty of 3 years for frame, and padding & 1 year for & mechanism, fabric, cushion, foam, and sagging issues.) FURLAY Recliner Chair Coffee Bean Moulded Cushion It has 6 adjustable positions It has a cushion cover zipper that makes it easily removable for cleaning and has a Washable Cushion Cover It has a heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame and joints Spacecrafts Recliner Folding Easy Chair | 5 Adjustable positions | Portable and Space Saving Easy Chair for Home Relax (Grey) It has metal handles and powder-coated steel frames It has five stage reclining positions and has cushion-supported metal armrests To move to the desired position, you need to press the footrest Amazon Brand - Solimo Biela 1 Seater Fabric Recliner (Brown) Its fabric does not lose color with rubbing It has also passed armrest stability testing It meets the European Standard EN 1728 for performance and stringent European Safety Requirement Standard EN 12520 Amazon Basics Steel Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Portable Chair, Black Its powder-coated steel frame provides strength and has lightweight portability Its double bungee support system securely connects the weather-resistant Textilene fabric to the frame. It stands up to outdoor elements and provides breathable comfort FURLAY Foldable Recliner Easy Chair For Home Use - Multi Position with Arm Rest Locking System (Jet Black, Metal) It has longer durability, and after-sale services are available and have replaceable parts It gives a 2-year unconditional warranty It can be upgraded to metal handle The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette, Brown It has a durable mechanism It is a leatherette upholstery manual recliner It has pocket spring seating and provides a 6-month manufacturing defects warranty.

Best overall product

The Amazon Basics Steel Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Portable Chair, Black is crowned the best overall product as it is instilled with a maximum number of features and offers functions that other products don't. For example,this zero-gravity outdoor chair provides a stress-weightless feel for optimal relaxation. It does not retain heat and its double bungee support system securely connects the weather-resistant Textilene fabric to the frame. These features along with many other characteristics make it a good quality and best overall product.

Best value for money

Spacecrafts Recliner Folding Easy Chair | 5 Adjustable positions | Portable and Space Saving Easy Chair for Home Relax (Grey) stands out as the best value for money. It comes at the cheapest price of all others and has a price of only Rs. 3,849. Thus it is the best value for money and can be reviewed by the Amazon site where all these product's price list is enlisted to help you better decide which one to choose as the best value for money.

How to find the best recliner under 15000?

Firstly, to decide how to select the best one from the listed ones, read about them thoroughly and compare their features with what you need and look for the one which matches your needs. Moreover, you can read about them online and learn more from their details posted online on Amazon site and go buy the ones by checking their reviews which have praises and good reviews. This way, you can select the best choice for yourself.

