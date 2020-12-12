e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers Protest Live Updates: 3,500 police personnel to be deployed at 5 Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

Farmers Protest Live Updates: The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered its 17th day today with the farmer’s unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

live-update Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 06:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on.
The Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on. (ANI Photo)
         

With farmers gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said. Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment.

The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered its 17th day today with the farmer’s unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

Follow live updates here:

3,500 police personnel to be deployed at 5 Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas at five Delhi-Haryana toll plazas

tags
top news
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
US FDA nod may give Pfizer’s approval case in India a boost
US FDA nod may give Pfizer’s approval case in India a boost
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
India showed remarkable restraint after terror attacks: Mark Warner
In memoir, Pranab blames Manmohan, Sonia for Cong’s defeat, says Modi govt’s first term autocratic
In memoir, Pranab blames Manmohan, Sonia for Cong’s defeat, says Modi govt’s first term autocratic
White House threatens FDA chief’s job over vaccine approval
White House threatens FDA chief’s job over vaccine approval
Cannot cure all ills of system, says top court
Cannot cure all ills of system, says top court
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
‘Women not given enough rights’: Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In