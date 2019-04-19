Around 45% of Jharkhand’s population would benefit from NYAY scheme, says Jharkhand Congress chief

Campaigning for Congress candidate Gopal Sahu, Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar on Thursday said that if Congress is brought back to power, around 45% of Jharkhand’s population would benefit from the NYAY scheme of the party that promises financial help of Rs 72,000 annually to poorest of poor families.

Kumar was addressing party workers in Hazaribag, following the filing of nomination by Gopal Sahu. Sahu would be contesting against BJP’s Jayant Sinha.

“The NYAY scheme would provide financial help of Rs 72,000 to poor families, who constitute around 20% of the total population in the country. Since Jharkhand is one of the poorer states, around 45% people are likely to be covered, including 50% families in Hazaribag alone. So why would people not vote for Congress and Gopal?” asked Kumar

Hitting out at union minister and Hazaribag parliamentarian Jayant Sinha, Kumar said he was hardly available for the people of the constituency.

Earlier, Gopal Sahu, a businessman from Ranchi, filed his nomination for the seat, in the presence of senior party leaders and alliance partners.

Since Sahu is being labeled as an outsider, the party showcased unity at the public meeting by ensuring that most of the local claimants of the Hazaribag seat were present along with Sahu, apart from senior leaders from RJD, JMM and JVM(P).

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:58 IST