Lok Sabha election: ‘Attack on Assam, northeast’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at BJP’s citizenship bill

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) while addressing a rally at Golaghat in Assam.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Gandhi said, Gandhi said, “Nagpur and RSS are attacking Assam. Your language, culture, and your history are under attack from the RSS.”

“We won’t allow the Citizenship Amendment Bill to pass,” he said.

He said that the Congress had given the people of the northeast different weapons and referred to the special status the erstwhile UPA government had given to the region. He accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of removing all those steps.

“We had thought that in the Look East Policy, the Northeast would become a manufacturing hub, that hi-technology companies should open here. But Narendra Modi took away that policy and disbanded the Planning Commission,” he said, promising that as soon as the Congress came to power at the Centre, they would give a northeast industrial policy and a new planning commission for the northeast.

He said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill brought about by the BJP, which was blocked by the opposition parties in Parliament, was an attack on the people of the northeast.

“We had clearly said that we would not let it pass and we kept our word. BJP president Amit Shah had said that they would get it passed, but we didn’t let that happen. We won’t let any attack take place on Assam or the northeast. We won’t let the Citizenship Amendment Bill pass,” he said.

He said that the fight in the upcoming elections was a fight between two different ideologies.

“On one side is Narendra Modi, RSS and BJP. They want to divide the nation. Wherever they go, they spread hatred. On the other side is the Congress, we unite the country and spread brotherhood and love. We strengthen the country. The fight is between these two,” he said.

