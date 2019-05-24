To set government-formation ball rolling, PM Modi to meet President today after Cabinet huddle

The Cabinet and Union council of ministers are to meet on Friday evening to pass a resolution, recommending the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, a day after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government swept the Lok Sabha election bagging 349 seats.

“The Cabinet and Union Council of ministers will meet this evening,” government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar wrote on his Twitter handle. He added that the dates for the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and news council of ministers are yet to be decided.

The meeting will be followed by the Prime Minister meeting President Ram Nath Kovind to hand over the resolution recommending the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha and the resignations of the council of ministers, ANI reported.

On Saturday, the NDA Parliamentary party will meet in the Central Hall at 5pm to roll out the process of electing a leader paving way for the swearing in ceremony and the formation of new council of ministers.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah visited veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority.

The BJP’s alone walked away with 303 Lok Sabha seats in a stupendous performance across the country from Rajasthan to the Northeast and from Jammu and Kashmir to Andhra Pradesh.

Congress has suffered a major defeat in this election and managed to get only 52 seats. The BJP has won 302 seats and is leading on one seat.

First Published: May 24, 2019 16:50 IST