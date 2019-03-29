Lok Sabha elections 2019| AAP, along with grand alliance, will ensure full state tag for Delhi: Gopal Rai

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Thursday said that his party would ensure full statehood for Delhi with the help of the Mahagathbandhan, which, according to him, will win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“We believe that a Mahagatbandhan is going to happen across India. Once elected to power from all seven seats in Delhi, we shall use this alliance to get the Constitutional amendment passed on full statehood for Delhi. We have full support,” Rai said while fielding questions on social media.

Rai said that the tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP-led Central government had hit development in the city.

“Full statehood can resolve this problem,” he said.

The AAP leader said that both the Congress and the BJP had promised full statehood but failed to fulfil it.

He said if Delhi gets the status of a full state it will help the state government it will ensure better education and health care, infrastructure, more jobs and relief from sealing drive and reservation in jobs and colleges.

