Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP first off the poll block in Delhi, Jakhar files nomination for west Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday kick-started the nomination process of its seven Delhi candidates for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with the party’s West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar filing his papers on Thursday.

Jakhar filed his papers at the district election office in Raja Garden. However, Jakhar’s affidavit was found to be incomplete by the district election officer.

“The candidate has been sent a notice accordingly, so that he can rectify the errors. In the AAP candidate’s case, some income tax (I-T) details were not mentioned in entirety,” said an election officer, on the condition of anonymity.

Jakhar, who is making his electoral debut, has declared movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.28 crore. His movable assets, including that of his wife and that of two dependents, account for over Rs 2 crore. A lawyer, Jakhar has declared immovable assets worth Rs 1.22 crore, including an inherited agricultural land in Mitraun village in Delhi, which alone is worth Rs1 crore, as per the affidavit.

The AAP candidate’s income (Rs 9,78,458) as declared in last year’s income tax return is less than his wife, Anju Jakhar’s (Rs 15,23,293), a government servant, during the same period. He has also filed an I-T return of Rs 2,58,243 as a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) beneficiary.

Jakhar stated in the affidavit that he has no criminal case pending against him and that he has liabilities amounting to Rs 41,61,197.85, which include car loans and loans from private entities and individuals.

“I am fighting for the people to give them their rights of full statehood. I don’t want to make any jazzy promises like the big parties do and never fulfil. If I win, as an MP, I will focus on resolving the issues faced by west Delhi residents. These include improving water supply, sewer system and finding a solution to traffic congestion,” Jakhar said.

When asked about his nomination papers being incomplete, the AAP candidate said it was a “clerical error” and that he would submit a revised affidavit by April 22.

Jakhar’s nomination was preceded by a roadshow led by senior AAP leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in west Delhi. AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai accompanied Jakhar to the district election office.

“On April 20, our candidates from Chandni Chowk, east and northwest Delhi will be filing nominations and on April 22, AAP candidates from the northeast, south and New Delhi constituencies will file their nominations,” Rai said.

