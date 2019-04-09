Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP plans one-on-one outreach with Delhi voters from April 10

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to start a mega public outreach programme from April 10 as part of its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Delhi goes to polls on May 12 and the party is planning to start a one-on-one interaction with nearly 35 lakh voters in the national capital through the new programme.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Monday said the first phase of the party’s poll campaign concluded on Sunday and it has divided the remaining days of electioneering into two phases. “From April 10, the second phase of our campaign will begin. AAP’s 13,814 booth presidents will lead our mega outreach campaign. The 70,000 vijay pramukhs appointed by us will also be part of this programme,” he said. The AAP leader said the third and last phase of the party’s campaign will begin once candidates begin filing nominations.

The AAP has made full statehood for Delhi its main poll plank, after the Supreme Court in February delivered a split verdict on the issue of control over services (department dealing with transfers and postings of officers) in the Delhi government versus Centre case and referred the matter to a larger bench. The new bench is going to hear the case from Tuesday.

Rai said under its outreach campaign, AAP workers will discuss the issue of statehood with voters. “We organised over 100 public meetings in the first phase. But, a lot of working class voters couldn’t connect with us because of their time constraints. Through our one-on-one outreach campaign, we want to inform voters about the kind of statehood AAP is demanding for Delhi, the advantages the city will have if it is granted statehood and also how the Delhi government is suffering at present,” he said.

AAP is the first major political party in Delhi to announce its candidates. The party has fielded Atishi (East Delhi), Dilip Pandey (Northeast Delhi), Raghav Chadha (South Delhi), Gugan Singh (Northwest Delhi), Balbir Singh Jakhar (West Delhi) and Pankaj Gupta (Chandni Chowk) for the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:11 IST