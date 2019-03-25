Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP Holds ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in South, North West Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Sunday organised Vijay Sankalp Sabha in two parliamentary constituencies -- South Delhi and North West Delhi. While the BJP will kick start its election campaign in the national Capital from Monday, these public meetings are part of party’s national campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari along with North West Delhi MP Udit Raj addressed the party workers in Mangolepur Khurd, in Mangolpuri while South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri addressed the party workers in Sangam Vihar.

Focusing on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Tiwari said 2019 Lok Sabha election is a contest between two thoughts — one is based on dynastic politics and other on positive thinking and nationalism.

He told workers to tell the residents how the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi did not implement the central government’s schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

“Today there is only one favourite name for the post of PM and that is Narendra Modi,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari also hit out at the AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the people of Delhi gave Kejriwal a massive mandate (67 out of 70) but he is begging for an alliance with the Congress, which lost all the seats in the 2015 assembly elections.

Bidhuri told workers that the vote this time is to bring the Modi-government back to power. “In the last five years, the government has done a lot of work in various sectors. In my constituency, we have got the work on two national highways sanctioned. The underpass at Mahipalpur was constructed in a record time from the fund released by the central government,” Bidhuri said.

The BJP had decided to organise public meetings, which were to be addressed by senior leaders, in all the seven parliament constituencies on March 24 and 26.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and home minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in New Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies on March 26.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 07:39 IST