Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress yet to finalise venue for Rahul Gandhi’s April 6 Haridwar rally

With just five days left for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s election rally in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, party leaders are yet to finalise venue for the event.

Initially district party leaders had earmarked Rishikul Ayurvedic College ground as the venue but showed laxity in reaching out to the ground management for permission.

On Monday when party leaders approached the college for permission, they were told that it had already been booked by BJP leader Saptal Maharaj for a religious convention for three days.

As soon as the matter was brought to notice of state Congress incharge Anugrah Narayan Singh, he made a halt in Haridwar on way to Nainital to finalise another venue.

On the sidelines of his meeting with local Congress leaders including former municipal chairperson Satpal Brahamchari at Radha Krishna ashram in Bhoopatwala, Anugrah accepted that Rishikul ground would have been ideal rally venue but now another option was being looked.

“The BJP is resorting to pressure politics by not allowing rival political parties permission for election rallies and road shows. We will raise any such related complaint effectively with the election commission as during election campaign all political parties and candidates should be given level playing field,” said Singh.

He said as Rishikul ground is the only ground which can accommodate large numbers and has easy accessibility in city periphery, it would have been best suited for Rahul Gandhi’s rally.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress committee vice president Santosh Chauhan said other venues on NH-58, sub-urban Jwalapur and Ranipur-BHEL area were also being considered.

A senior district working committee office bearer said on condition of anonymity that party state incharge has given them ultimatum that by April 2 morning, a new rally venue should be booked.

“If there is further delay in selection of venue then Rahul Gandhi may skip this rally as there is huge demand for him not only from other four party candidates of Uttarakhand but also from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh,” the office bearer said.

Refuting Congress charges of Rishikul ground being deliberately booked by BJP legislator and cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, district BJP president Jay Pal Singh said as Maharaj was a spiritual guru, every year he holds three-day religious convention either at his Prem Nagar ashram or at Rishikul ground in Haridwar.

“Rishikul ground last year was also booked around same time by Maharaj for the religious convention. It’s not apt to link religious programme with political vendetta .In fact, Congress local leaders have realised looming defeat of their candidate so they are not interested in hosting party chief,” said Singh.

Notably, Rishikul ground is the preferred choice for all political parties for holding election rallies or political programmes.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, BJP president Amit Shah and former state chief minister Harish Rawat were among other leaders who had addressed public gathering at Rishikul ground in the past.

