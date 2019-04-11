Lok Sabha Elections 2019: In outreach drive, AAP targets Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Launching a public outreach campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday released a “report card” on northeast Delhi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari.

AAP’s Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said of all the seven BJP MPs in Delhi, Tiwari has the highest ‘unspent’ MPLAD fund amounting to Rs 3.16 crore. “He (Tiwari) had adopted Kadipur and Chauhan Patti villages under the Centre’s Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. But as per the government’s website, he failed to submit the development plans of the two villages as was mandated under the scheme. Primary schools run by the Bjp-ruled MCD have students way above the sanctioned capacity in these villages,” he said.

Dilip Pandey, AAP Lok Sabha candidate from northeast Delhi, criticised Tiwari, who is also BJP’S Delhi unit chief for staying “mum” on issues such as the sealing drive against commercial properties, metro fare hike and full statehood for Delhi. “Tiwari engaged in only 10 debates in Parliament during his five-year tenure, which is the least of all seven MPS in Delhi. While he did not put up any private member’s bill in the House, he put up 258 questions – which puts him in the fourth place when compared to other MPS of the capital,” Pandey said.

Tiwari countered AAP’S claims by saying that the nine AAP MLAs representing the assembly constituencies within his parliamentary seat did not spend “a single paisa” of the Rs 10 crore of the MLA fund they receive annually.

“If Kejriwal is an honest person, then he should submit the report card of his MLAS. Kejriwal promised sufficient power and water supply apart from providing Wifi and controlling pollution. But he could not fulfil any of the promises and now, in order to cover his failures, he is raising the full statehood issue,” he said.

“Kejriwal can also say that he started the work of NH-709B but the reality is that I got the work started. People of Delhi know that even Signature Bridge was completed by the efforts of BJP government at the Centre, but Kejriwal took credit by inaugurating it,” Tiwari said.

On Wednesday, AAP launched the second phase of its campaign with a focus on one-on-one interactions with voters.

