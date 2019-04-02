Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai trade unions to support Congress-NCP candidates in polls

Angry with the Narendra Modi government for its “anti-labour” agenda, trade unions in Mumbai on Monday announced their support to the Congress-NCP alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

The unions have formed a group – The trade Union Joint Action Committee (TUJAC) (Maharashtra) – to extensively campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Hind Mazdoor Sabha are part of the group.

“Currently, only the Congress-NCP alliance has the capacity to defeat the BJP government. They have virtually destroyed the working class, by pursuing policies favouring the rich,” said Wishwas Utgi, co-convener, TUJAC. “Workers are fired at will, they are not given minimum wages and laws are framed to prevent them from seeking justice,” he said. TUJAC members plan to distribute 1 lakh pamphlets in every constituency, hold meetings and campaign with the Congress-NCP workers.

“This is a false propaganda by vested interests, especially the Left-leaning unions to defame the BJP-led government,” said BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan.

