Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi to address poll rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur today

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. He is also expected to interact with first time voters. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and RLD alliance is also expected to launch its joint poll campaign from Deoband.

BJP president Amit Shah will also be addressing three poll rallies in Odisha and two rallies in Maharashtra.

09:24 am IST Odisha PCC and BJP to release manifestos for Assembly elections Odisha PCC and BJP to release their respective manifesto for the Assembly election today.





09: 15 am IST BJP President Amit Shah to address five poll rallies Bhartiya Janta Party president Amit Shah will be addressing three election rallies in Odisha and two rallies in Maharashtra. भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अमित शाह के कल ओडिशा और महाराष्ट्र में सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम। लाइव देखें https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTuऔर https://t.co/E31Aljkes3 पर। pic.twitter.com/wBYAyssJmu — BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2019



