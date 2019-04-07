Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi to address poll rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur today
Taking the BJP’s poll campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2019 forward, PM Modi will address three polls rallies, each in West Bengal, Tripura, Manipur today.
PM Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. He is also expected to interact with first time voters. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and RLD alliance is also expected to launch its joint poll campaign from Deoband.
BJP president Amit Shah will also be addressing three poll rallies in Odisha and two rallies in Maharashtra.
FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE:
Odisha PCC and BJP to release manifestos for Assembly elections
Odisha PCC and BJP to release their respective manifesto for the Assembly election today.
BJP President Amit Shah to address five poll rallies
Bhartiya Janta Party president Amit Shah will be addressing three election rallies in Odisha and two rallies in Maharashtra.
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अमित शाह के कल ओडिशा और महाराष्ट्र में सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम। लाइव देखें https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTuऔर https://t.co/E31Aljkes3 पर। pic.twitter.com/wBYAyssJmu— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2019
PM Modi to address poll rallies in WB, Tripura and Manipur
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur.
PM Shri @narendramodi will address three mega rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur tomorrow. Watch LIVE— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2019
∙ https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu
∙ https://t.co/E31Aljkes3
∙ https://t.co/lcXkSnweeN
∙ https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4
∙ NaMo TV
Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE. pic.twitter.com/nmj2FvbPJf