LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

LIVE BLOG

Lok Sabha elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi to address poll rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur today

Taking the BJP’s poll campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2019 forward, PM Modi will address three polls rallies, each in West Bengal, Tripura, Manipur today.

By HT Correspondent | Apr 07, 2019 09:50 IST
highlights

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur. He is also expected to interact with first time voters. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and RLD alliance is also expected to launch its joint poll campaign from Deoband.

BJP president Amit Shah will also be addressing three poll rallies in Odisha and two rallies in Maharashtra.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE:

09:24 am IST

Odisha PCC and BJP to release manifestos for Assembly elections

Odisha PCC and BJP to release their respective manifesto for the Assembly election today.

09: 15 am IST

BJP President Amit Shah to address five poll rallies

Bhartiya Janta Party president Amit Shah will be addressing three election rallies in Odisha and two rallies in Maharashtra.

 

07: 54 am IST

PM Modi to address poll rallies in WB, Tripura and Manipur

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing election rallies in West Bengal, Tripura and Manipur.

 

