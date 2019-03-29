Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav makes political debut, to contest from Jodhpur

The Congress on Thursday night released its first list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress is yet to name candidates on six seats – Jaipur-rural, Shri Ganganagar, Rajsamand, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Jhalawar-Baran.

The list includes- three women, a retired IPS officer, 8 ex-MPs, 2 ex-MLAs, five candidates who lost last assembly elections and a sitting MLA. The party has given opportunity to five new faces.

The names were announced after over five hour-long Central Election Committee meeting headed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at 10 Jan Path, New Delhi.

The party has shown trust on its warhorses, repeating eight ex-MPs such as Subhash Maharia (Sikar), Jitendra Singh (Alwar), Namo Narayan Meena (Tonk-Sawai Madhopur), Jyoti Mirdha (Nagaur), Badri Ram Jakhar (Pali), Raghuveer Singh Meena (Udaipur), Tarachand Bhagora (Banswara-Dungarpur) and Gopal Singh Idwa (Chittorgarh).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot will make his debut in electoral politics from his hometown Jodhpur. Besides, Vaibhav others who are relative of leaders given ticket are Savita Meena from Dausa, wife of MLA Murari Meena and Rafique Mandelia from Churu, son of Maqbool Mandelia (Ex-MLA).

Former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal has been given fielded from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Other women candidates fielded are Ex-MP Jyoti Mirdha and Savita Meena.

Retired IPS officer Madangopal Meghwal will be contesting from Bikaner. Five new faces in the list are Abhijit Kumar Jatav from Bharatpur, Sanjay Kumar Jatav from Karauli- Dholpur, Madangopal Meghwal, Vaibhav Gehlot and Savita Meena.

Manvendra Singh, son of veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh will be contesting Barmer. He had contested and lost against former CM Vasundhara Raje in the last assembly elections held in December 2018.

The party has given opportunity to five candidates, who had lost in the last assembly elections – Mandvendra Singh, Ratan Dewasi (Jalore-Sirohi), Rafique Mandelia, Raghuveer Meena and Shrawan Kumar from Jhunjhunu.

Congress in 2014 Lok Sabha polls had given six tickets to women, while in 2009 the number was five.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 05:30 IST