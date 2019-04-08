Lok Sabha elections 2019: Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to release election manifesto
10:12 am IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address 3 poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh
10:08 am IST
Kamal Hasan’s MNM releases its 2024 election manifesto
09:33 am IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal releases their manifesto
09: 30 am IST
Schools in Hapur to remian closed from 9 to 11th April in of LS polls
08:35 am IST
BJP to release its election manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on April 8. The Prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president are also expected to be present at the event. The primary opposition party Congress has already released its manifesto earlier this week. The first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections is scheduled on April 11.
Apart from releasing the election manifesto, Prime minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address two poll rallies in Karnataka, while BJP president will be addressing a poll rally in Uttrakhand.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and it’s UP (Eastern) state general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are also expected to address poll rallies in Uttar Pradesh
The electorate of India will cast their votes in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 to elect the 17th Lok Sabha. The counting of votes will happen on May 23. The results will be declared on the same day.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh today to address 3 public meetings.
Congress President @RahulGandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh today to address 3 public meetings. Watch him live on our social media channels. — Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2019
Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases their 2024 election manifesto ‘Kovai 2024’ for Coimbatore, reports news agency ANI.
Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) releases their 2024 election manifesto 'Kovai 2024' for Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/lFUG13fy4w— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases their manifesto for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, reports news agency ANI.
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) releases their manifesto for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/fKrq848Bft— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019
All schools in Hapur district to remain closed from 9 April to 11 April in the light of the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on 11 April, reports news agency ANI.
All schools in Hapur district to remain closed from 9 April to 11 April in the light of the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 on 11 April.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2019
BJP to release its election manifesto
BJP president Amit Shah to release BJP election manifesto in presence of BJP parliamentary committee at 11 am today.
