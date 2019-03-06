Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to kick off Congress campaign in Uttarakhand on March 16

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi would visit Dehradun on March 16 to launch the party’s election campaign in Uttarakhand, said senior party leaders on Tuesday.

“Gandhi would visit the state capital and address a mass gathering while raising the important issues pertaining to both the state as well as the nation,” said party’s state in-charge, Anugraha Narayan Singh .

He added: “As per the coalition on the national stage for the 2019 general elections, leaders from many other parties who are allying with Congress would also share the stage with him. However, the names of those leaders are yet to be finalised and would be announced before the visit.”

Speaking on the visit, party state media convenor, Dhirendra Pratap Singh said, “The visit would definitely energise party workers in the state which would help win all the five seats in 2019 polls.”

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Congress’ five constituencies observers met the probable candidates and groups comprising party members from various assembly constituencies falling under the respective Lok Sabha seats (LS) to filter out names for candidates.

Tilak Raj Behad, a former minister in previous Congress government of state and a senior party leader who is the observer of Tehri Garhwal LS seat, met senior party leaders and support groups from seven of the assembly seats from Dehradun falling under the Tehri Garhwal LS seat.

The leaders and probable candidates whom he met individually included former state unit president Kishor Upadhyay, former minister in Congress government Hira Singh Bisht, Balbir Singh Negi, Rajkumar, party vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and others. After meeting the leaders, he then met groups of all the seven assembly constituencies.

Similarly, all remaining four observers including Karan Mahra, Mahendra Pal, Dinesh Agrawal and Surendra Singh Negi of Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital and Almora LS seats met the probable candidates and the party member groups in their respective constituencies.

Speaking on the meeting being held by the observers, party state in-charge Singh, said, “The observers would suggest the names from their respective seats by March 8. The names would be then put up in the screening committee meeting on March 9 to be held in Delhi in which I, party president Pritam Singh and leader of opposition Indira Hriyadesh would participate.”

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:19 IST