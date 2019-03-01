Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Retired HC judges, ex-babu eyeing Fatehgarh Sahib LS constituency

The Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat, which was carved out from at least three constituencies during the 2008 delimitation, is considered a panthic citadel since it is home to the gurdwara where two Sahibzadas of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh attained martyrdom.

Congress, the ruling party in Punjab, thinks it, too, has a high stake in the segment since it claims to have carried out most of the development in the area during its present and past tenures.

Those hoping to contest from the seat think the failure of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s sitting MP Harinder Singh Khalsa to do anything substantial work in the last five years will work to their advantage.

Amar Singh, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is being seen as a frontrunner for Congress ticket. He has worked in top positions at the Centre including heading the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the agency that controls the country’s public distribution system.

Confident of his victory if given ticket, Singh, who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 assembly polls from Raikot, says, “Yes I have applied for a ticket and would like to represent my party (Congress) and the constituency in Parliament.”

Congress’ Bassi Pathana MLA Gurpreet Singh GP and Payal MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha Payal are also in the race for party ticket.

The two MLAs claim to have their ear to the ground and a firm grip on the grassroots workers. Former MLA Malkiat Singh Dakha, who lost the election thrice, is also angling for a ticket.

Having taken decision to field former speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal from the Jalandhar seat, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is likely to choose between Bikram Singh Khalsa, a member in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Justice (retd) Nirmal Singh, the party’s former candidate from the constituency.

From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), retired judge Zora Singh, who recently joined the party fold, and volunteers Baljinder Singh Chaunda from Raikot and Santokh Singh Salana, who contested the 2017 polls from Bassi Pathana, are top contenders. Both Chaunda and Salana hold the posts of general secretary in the party.

As per an arrangement in the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), a conglomeration of the Sukhpal Singh Khaira-led Punjabi Ekta Party, Akali Dal splinter group SAD (Taksali), Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) and Bahujan Samaj Party, the seat will go in LIP’s kitty. The SAD (Taksali) has nearly snapped its association with PDA after differences emerged as who will field candidate from the Anandpur Sahib seat.



Last five winners

1998 – Satwinder Kaur Dhaliwal (SAD)

2004 – Sukhdev Singh Libra (SAD)

1999 – Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress)

2009 – Sukhdev Singh Libra (Congress)

2014 – Harinder Singh Khalsa (AAP)

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 14:54 IST