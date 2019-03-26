Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Singer Sapna Choudhary meets Delhi BJP chief, may campaign for the party

A day after popular Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary denied reports of joining the Congress, a picture of her meeting with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday, appeared on social media Monday.

Tiwari, however, rejected speculation that the artist was planning to join BJP, saying it was a “courtesy” meeting.

Delhi BJP media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi said the artiste might campaign for the party in Delhi. “Yesterday (Sunday) evening Sapna Choudhary had a meeting with Tiwari ji at his residence. She is not joining the party but she might campaign if requested because, as an artiste, she shares a good rapport with Tiwari, who is himself a singer and an actor,” said Bakshi.

Choudhary could not be reached for a comment. She is popular in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. She had also participated in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss.

In a press conference on Sunday, Choudhary had rejected reports of her joining the Congress after an “old” photograph of her with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had surfaced.

First Published: Mar 26, 2019 08:27 IST