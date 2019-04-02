‘Won’t give Muslims tickets as they don’t believe in us’: Karnataka BJP leader

Senior BJP leader in Karnataka KS Eshwarappa has made a controversial statement against Muslims days ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Karnataka sends 28 members to the Lok Sabha and will go to the polls in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on

April 18 and April 23. The votes will be counted on May 23.

“Congress uses you only as a vote bank and doesn’t give you tickets. We won’t give Muslims tickets because you don’t believe in us. Believe us and we’ll give you tickets and other things,” KS Eshwarappa said on Monday in Karnataka’s Koppal.

He was addressing the members of Kuruba and minority communities.

This is not the first time that Eshwarappa, a member of the Kuruba backward caste, has made a controversial statement against Muslims. He had alleged in January last year that Muslims who are with the Congress “are killers”, while those linked with the Bharatiya Janata Party are “good Muslims”.

“Muslims who have killed 22 RSS and BJP activists are with the Congress and those who are good Muslims are with the BJP. Muslims who are killers are with the Congress,” the former deputy chief minister of Karnataka had said.

The BJP will field its candidates in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 11:08 IST