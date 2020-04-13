e-paper
16 migrants escape quarantine in Bulandshahar, caught

More than 100 migrant labourers of few villages of Dibai area were first quarantined in a community centre of a village.

lucknow Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:06 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
The matter was reported to the police and district authorities who launched an intensified search seeking help of villagers.
The matter was reported to the police and district authorities who launched an intensified search seeking help of villagers.
         

As many as 16 migrants, quarantined in a college at Danpur village in Dibai area of Bulandshahar district, escaped on Sunday afternoon by breaking the window of the room they were confined into.

The police, however, caught them again after an intense search and re-quarantined them.

SSP Bulandshahar Santosh Singh said all the migrants were caught by the evening and they had been re-quarantined. “Security of the venue has been beefed up so that no such incident takes place again,” said Singh.

More than 100 migrant labourers of few villages of Dibai area were first quarantined in a community centre of a village.

Finding it unfit to keep such a big number of persons in a small place, few of them were shifted to a college in nearby Danpur village. 16 migrants of the group escaped on Sunday afternoon by breaking a window.

The matter was reported to the police and district authorities who launched an intensified search seeking help of villagers. They were caught by the evening. Officials said that it was indeed a difficult task because people and cops were scared to go near to them and somehow managed to re-quarantine them.

