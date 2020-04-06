DLW develops, deploys foot-operated hand-wash kiosk

lucknow

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:30 IST

The DLW (Diesel Locomotive Works) has developed a unique hand-wash kiosk for its employees, which can be operated by feet. The first hand-wash kiosk has been installed at the RPF barrack on the DLW premises. The move comes as part of the Break the Chain campaign to defeat coronavirus. Two more hand-wash kiosks are waiting to be installed at different locations of the DLW.

Public relations officer Ashok Kumar said that the foot-operated hand-wash is fitted with a liquid soap dispenser and a water tap, each connected with two different pedals. As the user presses the pedal by foot, the soap dispenser will dispense the liquid soap and the water tap will give out water. Kumar said the user will not have to touch it with their hands.

Handwash kiosk

A DLW team has also made medical equipment, including a drip stand, bedside bowl stand, patients’ food table, medicine table for DLW Hospital to provide quick and better health facilities.

All this equipment has been made at the tool room.

DLW chief public relations officer Nitin Mehrotra said that a team DLW engineers and technicians together created a unique hand-wash kiosk operated by foot under the Break the Chain campaign to defeat Covid-19. It has been installed at the barrack of RPF on the DLW premises.

Mehrotra said that the Plant and Tool Design Office designed the equipment and a team of engineers and technicians of the tool room made them.