Doing films is best learning experience, feels Anirudh

Actor Anirudh Dave feels with so many mediums offering good amount of work, there is no dearth of work for any actor today.

“Yes with multiple avenues being opened, we actors today can opt for any of them and continue working. Also, you have a vast audience and more recognition,” said ‘Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki’ fame actor during his recent Lucknow visit for International Children’s Film Festival by City Montessori School.

Dave, who has done a string of web series, is also happy with the positive response that his ongoing TV show ‘Patiala Babes’ (PB) is receiving.

Talking about his web stint, Dave said, “After wrapping up Y.A.R.O ka Tashan, I just instinctively took up web series by known film maker Vikram Bhatt and what a time I had. With so many shades to play I did three web shows- Untouchables, Unfraud and Zindabad. While doing web, I realised it is actually a much sorted medium to work for. Also content is far much different from what film and TV shows offer.”

“For me, films will remain my favourite and best learning experience. I just completed Satish Kaushik ji’s Haryanvi film Choriya Chorro Se Kam Nahi Hoti (CCSKNH) and had such blast learning Haryanvi nuances. And then Satish ji is always such a pleasure to work with as I had already done film ‘Tere Sang’ with him way back in 2009 so I was all the more excited for the film,” said Dave who was last seen in 2016 film Shorgul.

“CCSKNH will hit the screen this year so I happy to have explored yet another avenue of regional cinema,” he added.

Co-incidentally, Dave is also playing a Haryanvi cop in his ongoing TV show.

“Yeah, this was a real co-incident while I was doing a workshop for CCSKNH and was working on my Haryanvi accent, I got an offer for TV daily ‘Patiala Babes’. Here again I had to play a Haryanvi cop with a typical accent and so the workshop lessons helped me shape up this character as well,” the actor shared.

Dave has also done comedy roles in his earlier shows. In his ongoing series, he plays a no nonsense cop.

“PB is totally different from Y.A.R.O where I played a robot and the story line had a large volume of situational comedy but here it is a serious storyline with a sombre character. The story is about a woman who is struggling for an identity after her much bitter divorce and how this cop helps her in her journey. So from day one, I knew that I had a serious job on hand. I did try my best to shape up the character and see today people have not only accepted it but they are praising it too,” Dave said.

Although his current show and web are keeping him much busy, Dave is all game for doing a film again.

“I love films and I just want to keep on trying different type of cinema. After Shorgul with stalwarts like Ashutosh Rana and Jimmy Sheirgill, I realised that for any actor doing a film is truly the best platform to attain their creative satisfaction to the fullest. So, I too wish to take up a film soon,” he said before signing off.

