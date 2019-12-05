Even Lord Ram couldn’t have ensured 100% crime-free society: UP minister

lucknow

Amid rage over the Unnao incident, UP minister of state for food and civil supplies Ranvendra Singh on Thursday said in Barabanki: “If there is a society, then one can’t say with surety that it will be 100% crime-free.”

“I don’t think that even Lord Ram could have given a 100% surety that there will be no crime. But yes, there is a surety that if a crime has been committed, then the one who has committed it will go to jail, will get stringent punishment,” he said to reporters while commenting on the Unnao incident.