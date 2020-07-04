Kanpur firing: Ambush readiness hints at presence of mole in police dept

lucknow

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 07:51 IST

Was it the failure of the police leadership in planning the raid or did a mole in the police department inform Vikas Dubey and his men, helping them plan an ambush? There are many questions being raised in connection with the attack on the police team that killed eight cops, including a deputy SP and a station officer, in Kanpur early Friday morning..

Local police personnel were well aware about Vikas Dubey, who has over 60 criminal cases against him since 1997 and is high headed and daring. His habit of harbouring criminals at his house in Bikru village was known to everyone and also the existing firepower with him.

Some said the police team was ill-prepared despite knowing the background of Dubey and fell to bullets fired by criminals from the rooftop of his house. They said it was the failure of the local police leadership that they did not plan the raid properly leading to so many mortalities.

A source in the police department, however, said the initial investigation hinted that Dubey was well aware about the police raid at his house and prepared to deal with it.

“Dubey was apparently tipped off by his men in the police department about the force from three police stations Bilhaur, Bithoor and Chaubeypur moving towards his village.

He and his men blocked the main entrance of the village by placing an heavy earth moving machine before the police team reached there,” he said and added, “Following this, the police personnel came out of their vehicles and walked to Dubey’s house”.

He said Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, who were well prepared, opened indiscriminate fire on the police team when they tried to enter his fortress-like house in the village.

Special Task Force (STF) are trying to nab Vikas Dubey and the mole who leaked the information about the police movement.