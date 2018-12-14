No funds to treat patients under Ayushman scheme: Lucknow hospital writes to government

City’s biggest government hospital — Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital — has informed the state government that it was unable to provide treatment to the poor people under the Ayushman scheme of the central government for want of funds.

One of the associated hospitals of GSVM Medical College, the hospital has sent the letter to the state government through the chief medical officer (CMO), Kanpur.

LLR hospital’s chief superintendent Dr RK Murya said the hospital could not get payment of the expenses incurred upon the beneficiaries covered under the scheme.

“It has become difficult to provide treatment and medicines to the people registered under the ABY. The hospital has sought a grant of Rs five lakh from the government in advance,” he said.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana or National Health Protection Scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme was launched on April 14 this year. Under the scheme about ten crore of families across the country were to be enrolled for free medical treatment under an insurance policy of Rs five lakh per annum.

The beneficiaries of the scheme were the poor people suffering from chronic diseases and needed surgery or hospitalisation. Such patients were to be given free treatment and the medicines from the hospitals.

During the past three months only seven patients were given treatment at the LLR hospital. The hospital authorities submitted the bills claiming the refund of expenses from the government.

The hospital had made all purchases from the ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ situated on the hospital premises. The Kendra refused to supply the medicines on credit basis as the hospital failed to clear the previous dues.

According to CMO in-charge of ABY Dr Rajesh Katiyar the funds to Rogi Kalyan Samiti have exhausted.

He said the government three days back had issued the financial guidelines about the purchase of medicines and medical equipment. The guidelines would be implemented as the funds were received, he said.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 10:41 IST