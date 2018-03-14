Noise pollution: Noose tightens around marriage halls, guest houses in Lucknow

Announcing stern measure to check noise pollution, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has said marriage halls and guest houses playing music above permissible limit would be seized.

The move comes after a survey carried out by the officials of the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) revealed that there has been no let up in noise pollution levels in residential areas of the city.

“Complaints regarding noise pollution keep pouring in. Strict measures are required to bring down noise pollution level. We have constituted 10 teams to keep a watch on guest houses. Establishments flouting norms will be seized if they do not play music within the permissible limit,” the DM said.

A team of UPPCB carried out a survey at eight points – two commercial, five residential and one silence zones – to ascertain the level of pollution, officials said.

Barring two points, noise pollution level at all three points in residential areas was found higher than the permissible limit. Similarly, noise pollution was high in silence and commercial zones too.

According to district administration officials, more than 1,200 loudspeakers being used in an unauthorised manner have been removed from various places, including religious establishments.