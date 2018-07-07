Only 560 aided madarsas to get free NCERT books

Addressing the confusion prevailing among madarsas over distribution of free National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks by the government, the UP Board of Madarsa Education (UPBME) has clarified that only 560 government-aided madarsas would receive the free books. The rest will have to arrange the books on their own.

“Under the ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’, only students of aided madarsas will be given free NCERT books, while the others will have to make arrangements on their own,” said Rahul Gupta, registrar UPBME.

It was in May that the state government decided to make NCERT books mandatory in madarsas. However, a number of madarsas complained that even as the academic session was underway, the free books were still to arrive.

“Most of the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) who look after primary education in districts have not received NCERT books for free distribution. Earlier, books of Basic Shiksha Parishad were given to students. Now, as NCERT books have been introduced, confusion prevails over if the basic education department will provide free books or not,” general secretary of the Teachers Association Madaris Arabia, Diwan Sahab Zaman, had earlier told media persons.“If there were consultations, the problems would not have arisen,” he had said.

Zaman also said he had recently sought to know from the registrar of the Madarsa Board about the distribution of free books.“The session has started. Majority of students in madarsas are from below-poverty-line families. How can they purchase books and how will they study?” he asked.

He said that in the coming week, all madarsa principals will meet to discuss the matter.

There are over 15,000 madarsas in UP, out of which only 560 are government-aided.