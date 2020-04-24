e-paper
Plasma therapy process at KGMU

The plasma therapy process for coronavirus patients will begin at King George’s Medical University in Lucknow on Saturday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 24, 2020 22:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
“We shall start with donation of plasma from a patient who has completed 28 days of quarantine after being treated for the coronavirus and (has been) discharged from hospital,” said professor Tulika Chandra, head of the department of transfusion medicine at KGMU.

After plasma is donated, it will be screened and given to a patient under medical observation.

“Use of plasma therapy to treat Covid-19 patients is being done at various medical centres in the country. Patients who have become all right can come forward as volunteers to donate their blood,” said Dr Ved Prakash, head of the department of pulmonary critical care medicine at KGMU.

“We have 10 patients who got treated here. More shall be discharged soon, giving us the chance to move ahead in plasma therapy,” said Dr Ved Prakash. He said the therapy had been used in 2003 on severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) patients and the results were impressive.

The patients who will receive plasma therapy have also been identified. They will get the first dose of 200 ml plasma and remain under medical observation.

Doctors will observe the response to the transfusion and then take further steps in the therapy.

“Preparations have been done and the staff have been trained,” said Dr Ved Prakash.

Doctors said utmost care was being taken at each step for the plasma therapy.

