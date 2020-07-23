e-paper
UP CM Yogi Adityanath interested in hiding conditions of health facilities than improving them: Priyanka Vadra

The Congress general secretary has been criticising the UP government's response to the Covid-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the pandemic.

Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tagged a video of rain water pouring down from the ceiling of a coronavirus ward of a hospital in Bareilly.
Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tagged a video of rain water pouring down from the ceiling of a coronavirus ward of a hospital in Bareilly.
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the state of health facilities in Uttar Pradesh where Covid-19 patients are being treated, alleging that he is more interested in hiding their conditions than improving them.

The Congress general secretary has been criticising the UP government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the pandemic.

“In the Covid-era, health facilities should be up and running. But, Mahoba’s women’s hospital is in this condition. You have seen the bad state of hospitals in Bareilly and Gorakhpur,” she said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a video showing the hospital in Mahoba waterlogged.

“In Lucknow, the CM, who makes statements about health facilities, is interested in hiding these conditions, not improving them,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Earlier this week, Priyanka Gandhi had tagged a video of rain water pouring down from the ceiling of a coronavirus ward of a hospital in Bareilly.

She had also put out a video of the Covid-19 ward in Gorakhpur’s medical college last week that showed the facility was full of drainage water. A total of 34 people died of Covid-19 and 2,300 tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 1,263 and total cases to 55,588.

