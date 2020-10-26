Uttar Pradesh: Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy shot at, alleges Bhim Army

lucknow

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 09:09 IST

The Bhim Army, a Dalit rights organisation, has accused some goons of firing at the cavalcade of its chief Chandrashekher Azad in Bulandshahar in western Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Sunday.

Azad’s media coordinator Dr Kush said the Bhim Army chief addressed a rally in Bulandshahar on Sunday in support of Azad Samaj Party’s candidate Hazi Yameen, who is contesting in the upcoming assembly by-election for the Bulandshahr Sadar seat slated to be held on November 3.

He said that Azad was returning from Bulandshahr in the evening, when some unidentified goons fired at his cavalcade and disappeared.

Azad’s supporters gathered at the spot and protested against the firing incident.

Also Read: Indian democracy is being hollowed out

However, SK Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahar, denied the firing incident. He said the supporters of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Dilashad and Yameen had a dispute among them and hurled chairs at each other.

He claimed that local residents also have also denied the firing incident.

The Bulandshahr Sadar seat has fallen vacant after the death of the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Virendra Sirohi.

The ruling BJP has fielded Sirohi’s wife as its candidate in the bypoll. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has nominated Hazi Yunus.

Praveen Kumar Singh is the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the multi-cornered contest.