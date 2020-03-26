Yogi asks officials of all UP districts to give food, water to migrants trudging home

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:37 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officers of all 75 districts to serve food and water to migrant labourers who were returning home from neighbouring states by road, additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here.

The chief minister issued this directive at a meeting held to review the situation after imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown, he said.

A large number of people, a majority of them daily wage earners, are walking long distances on their way home after the suspension of railway and other transport services.

Adityanath assured Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that people of the respective states, who have taken the road route to return home will be provided with food, water, medicine and security during their stay in UP, Awasthi said at a press conference.

The chief minister also spoke to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and urged him to ensure stay, food and security of migrants from UP in Haryana, the additional chief secretary said.

He also directed officers of all 75 districts to provide food and security to pilgrims from other states who were stuck in Varanasi and other religious spots in the state due to the lockdown, Awasthi added.

The officers of border districts were asked to distribute food packets to poor people entering the districts with their families on the way home, he said.

Awasthi said the district administration officers were also directed to distribute cooked meals and food packets to poor people in the urban and rural areas.

The state government had made it the responsibility of gram pradhans to assist the poor people residing in their areas during the lockdown, he said.

The district administration officers were directed to crack down on hoarders and black marketeers, he said.

The officers were also told to activate door-to- door delivery of essential commodities on a war footing, he said.

The administration had already registered 18,570 mobile vans for delivery of the essential commodities, Awasthi said, adding that the number of mobile vans will be increased.

On Thursday, seven lakh litres milk was distributed and the government planned to distribute 15 lakh litres milk soon, he said.

Municipal corporations and local bodies were directed to launch regular sanitisation and cleanliness drives in urban and rural areas, he said.