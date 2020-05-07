e-paper
Buddha Purnima 2020: Acts of compassion to mark festive celebrations in Delhi-NCR

Buddha Purnima 2020: Acts of compassion to mark festive celebrations in Delhi-NCR

Young followers of Buddhism have decided to distribute food and dry rations to the needy, today, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Updated: May 07, 2020 02:21 IST
Aprajita Sharad
Aprajita Sharad
Hindustan Times
Amid lockdown, prayers on Buddha Purnima will be accompanied with gestures of kindness, this year.
Amid lockdown, prayers on Buddha Purnima will be accompanied with gestures of kindness, this year.(PHOTO: KARUN SHARMA/HT)
         

Compassion has no language. And when it’s an occasion like the birth celebration of a revered one, then what could be a better way to celebrate by giving back to the society. On Buddha Purnima, today, youngsters in Delhi-NCR who follow Buddhism, have decided to celebrate the occasion by distributing food and other essential commodities among the daily wagers and labourers. “Me and my friends have bought dry rations to be distributed to the needy. We feel that it’s the best way to celebrate this festival, by helping others amid the ongoing lockdown... Help is what is truly needed right now,” says Akshita Sahai, a Delhi University student.

A number of city dwellers have also planned a special treat for the strays in their locality. Arnab Halder, a teacher assistant at an NGO and an animal lover, says, “I love to meditate and chant, but this Buddha Purnima, I’m cooking special treats for all the stray dogs in my colony. I’m an animal lover and wanted to do something special for the animals in my city.”


Those who used to celebrate this day traditionally, say that they have planned to not to miss the same, and will yet maintain social distancing. “This used to be a big festival for us. But, amid the lockdown we can’t go and pray at our monastery. That’s why I’ll be connecting with my Buddhist teacher over a video call, for a meditation session,” says Anamika Shrivatsav, a student of a Noida-based private university.

Monasteries in Delhi have also planned to light up lamps and pray for this pandemic to end. Thinlay Namgyal, an office secretary of an NGO Karmapa International Buddhist Society, says, “There will be vast lamp lighting with aspirational prayers for the entire world during these challenging times. We will pray for peace and well-being to prevail.”

