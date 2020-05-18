Fitness in times of Covid-19: Here’s how Arshad Warsi lost 6 kilos in a month despite Maria Goretti’s baking

more-lifestyle

Updated: May 18, 2020 12:30 IST

With government mandated lockdowns in place, most of us have forgotten all about working out, and the most exercise we get is heading from the bed to the fridge, and back again. However, as always, Bollywood celebrities are giving us fitness inspiration by making the most of the lockdown and continuing to workout. Be it Amitabh Bachchan or Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt or Katrina Kaif, Bollywood’s beloved celebrities are setting fitness goals to inspire us to go from couch potato to sexy french fry. And the latest in this is actor Arshad Warsi, who has successfully managed to skim off 6 kilos of weight during lockdown on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio & weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got 4 more to go. This morning I had carbs, AND OMG ITS THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. Now I have to find another way to get fit 🤦‍♂️ — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 17, 2020

Taking to his Twitter profile, the Golmaal series actor shared that he followed a strict diet to lose weight. He wrote, “Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio and weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got four more to go. This morning I had carbs, and omg it’s the best thing in the world. Now I have to find another way to get fit.”

Reacting to Arshad’s tweet was former actor Raveena Tandon Thadani who shared that she tried the same routine, but failed, writing, “How? Tried the same. The damn weighing scale didn’t budge after a kg and half loss.”

Explaining his fitness regime to Raveena, Arshad answered, “Intermittent and keto with a special kind of cardio exercise I do on the treadmill, no running.... my invention, will send you a video, try it you’ll love it.”

While Arshad, who is being lauded for his latest performance in Asur, has been straying clear of all things carby, his better half Maria Goretti has taken to her Instagram to share several recipes from cakes to curries.

Her most recent post was dedicated to bagels, in honour of World Baking Day in which she wrote, “Bagels: A bagel is a dense dough bread in the shape of a ring. But don’t worry if you give it to someone, or share a bagel with someone, it does not mean that you are now in a committed relationship with them ha ha ha . In my opinion, a ring is just an ornament, nothing more, nothing less.

A bagel is much better, it’s yummy, every bite is so satisfying and it’s not complicated. Oh sorry sorry !!! Bagels are very complicated .. Maybe that’s why I love them ha ha ha. The maska needs to be just the right temperature. You have to proof it twice.

Then boil it. Smear it with poppy seeds. Then bake it. Then cool it. And only then, it’s ready to eat.”

She went on to write about how everything is like a relationship, “Frankly, everything you do in life is about a relationship. Whether it is with a person, your work, your pets, nature, your hobbies, your passion or with yourself. All you have to do, is give it your all, Siempre (means “always” in Spanish Ha ha ha ) And if the universe feels a relationship is going to make you a better “you”, it will proof and bake, into the most wonderful ever. It won’t just look beautiful, but it will taste like magic. With me , I found baking and baking found me, albeit a little late in life. It was just written in the stars. I started by trying to bake bread, that baked into brown stones hahaha. But today baking bread and all things yummy is something that I’m in love with, gives me happiness and peace.

And above all , puts a smile on everyone’s face.”

Finally concluding, “So today on “World Baking Day” all I want to say is, don’t let one baking failure dishearten you. Just put in a lot of love, and bake your heart out. Soon one day, all the love in the universe will come back to you!”

