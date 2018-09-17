Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, here are the 5 best places to buy modaks in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrating Lord Ganesha’s visit to the homes of devotees in the month of Bhadra, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival concludes on the 10th day of his visit, when he returns to his parents — Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva — on Mount Kailash. It is celebrated with great fervour across Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The festival is also an occasion for feasting, and eating modaks which are considered to be the deity’s favourite. They can be either steamed or sweetmeats.

Here are 5 places where you can shop for them in Mumbai:

* Aaswad: One of the authentic Maharashtrian restaurants of Mumbai, this Dadar shop offers variants of modaks, from the regular ones to modern versions of it.

At: LJ Road, Shivaji Park, Dadar (W); Call 022 24451871

* Panshikar: This eatery in Dadar is known for its mawa modaks and is a favourite among old-time residents. The modaks are usually available throughout the year as well. You can also savour their shreekhand and pedas.

At: Panshikar Bros, Kelkar Road, Dadar (W).

* Modakam: Located near the Siddhivinayak temple, Modakam serves Ukadiche Modak, the steamed version of the sweet which is made using rice flour and stuffed with coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. They serve the modaks with ghee to bring out the flavour.

At: Kamana CHS, SK Bole Marg, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi.

* MM Mithaiwala: This sweet shop is popular for the sheer variety on offer. You may want to try their kesar peda malai modak and their rangoli modaks.

At: Vasanti Bhavan, opposite Malad Station, Malad (W), Call 28899502

* New Karachi Sweets: This eatery makes milk mawa modaks that are a rage. They also have fruit-flavoured modaks as well as dry fruit modaks.

At: Shop 6, Ajanta Building, 3rd Road, Khar (W); Call 022 2648 5974

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 12:02 IST