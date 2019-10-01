Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Whatsapp and Facebook posts to share on October 2

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:28 IST

This year India will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi whom many refer to as Bapu fondly.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatama Gandhi was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. Here we have a few inspiring wishes you can send to you near and dear ones to celebrate Bapu’s birth anniversary.

He taught us non-violence. He taught us to value indigenous art. He fought for our sake and lives in our hearts even today. He is Bapu. On Bapu’s birth anniversary, I would like to wish you and your family a healthy and prosperous life. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

Bapu and his teachings will always help you fight even the toughest battles calmly. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

On this day I hope our countrymen remember the struggle our forefathers had to face to free our motherland. May we always value our freedom and make our nation thrive. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

A fearless and brave man who fought in the most polite manner and won, Mahatma Gandhi continues to inspire us even today. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

Bapu and his teachings are still relevant and cherished. Ours is a land which was blessed with a man who made a name for himself in the whole world by practicing simplicity in real life. Let us always remember his invaluable teachings and take his legacy forward. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

Gandhi is not just a man. Gandhi is a priceless gem India will continue to cherish for we love our Bapu. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

A man is the sum of his actions, of what he has done, of what he can do, nothing else. – Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2019!

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:28 IST