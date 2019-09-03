Happy Teacher’s Day 2019: Best wishes, quotes, messages, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status for your teachers

more-lifestyle

Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to recognise the efforts taken by our teachers, who make us better human beings and give us guidance to follow the right path in life. Teacher’s Day is celebrated on September 5 because it is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, teacher and politician who devoted his life to education and guiding the country’s youth. Dr Radhakrishnan was also the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India.

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, students’ gift cards to their teachers thanking them for showing them the right path. However, this is not restricted only to schools, as your teacher could be your boss, gym instructor or someone else.

On this occasion, here are a few cards and messages you can share with the person you consider has been like a guiding light to you in your life.

Here’s wishing you a Happy Teacher’s Day. You are my favourite teacher of all time!

You have taught me many things in life, but the most important lesson I learnt is how to be a better person. Happy Teacher’s Day!

I feel extremely lucky that I have you as a teacher. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Teacher’s Day.

You not only taught us, but also protected us. You have a special place in all our hearts.

Your wise words always guide us in the most difficult of times. Thank you for being there for us always! Happy Teacher’s Day.

Your patience has been instrumental in me becoming such a good student. I don’t know what I would have done without you. Happy Teacher’s Day!

We need more individuals like you in our schools and colleges. Here’s wishing you a Happy Teacher’s Day!

You made my journey much more simpler because of your sage advice and guidance at every corner. Thanks for always being there!

Thank you for helping me master the subject I never thought I would be able to do well in. Happy Teacher’s Day!

You not only taught us well, but also made learning a whole lot of fun. Happy Teacher’s Day!

