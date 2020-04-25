Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The 12 signs of the zodiac have their separate personality traits. Horoscopes have the ability to offer an insight into our life and what will happen in the future. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Your daily fitness routine will help you retain good health. A family member may prove a big support for you. Those appearing for competitive exams are likely to outshine others. Health needs care.

Money flowing in from various sources is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Your heart may not be in work today, but it will be important to clear your desk.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may tug at your heartstrings and usher in romance!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) Focussing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Sharing domestic responsibilities Slow progress on the academic front may make you lag behind. Luck favours you today on the professional front. Despite your own apprehensions, you will continue to enjoy good health. You will not be found wanting in rekindling your love life.

Love Focus: A surprise plan by the lover is likely to be the highlight of the day.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Recovery is in store for those feeling out of health for some time now. Efficiency will be the keyword for homemakers. Excelling on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some. Hurdles will be overcome by those trying to recover outstanding payments. You would need to be at your strategically best if you want to have an edge over your competitors at the work place.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Avoid wasting your productive time in organising something not so relevant on the domestic front. It is time to play to the gallery for improving your image on the academic front. Financially, the day augurs well. A competitive spirit at the work place is likely to push you one level up your rivals. A healthy option promises to lead you to perfect fitness.

Love Focus: You may get attracted towards someone who has warmed up to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Amber

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Take family into confidence if trying something new. Right attitude and discipline would be must to achieve success on the academic front.

Financial gains appear on the horizon for some. Thorough knowledge about your product is likely to give you an edge over your competitors. Avoid being lazy about your workouts.

Love Focus: In heart of hearts, you love someone, but remain reluctant to give any indication due to some unfounded fears.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) You are likely to try different workout regimens to break the monotonous routine. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front. Your attempts to kick a bad habit may not meet with success, but keep the efforts on. You will be able to solve much of your financial problems by taking appropriate measures. Some of you are likely to get slotted for a prized appointment or posting.

Love Focus: Kick off unnecessary misunderstandings with your lover. “Sit & talk it out” should be your mantra.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23) You may come under pressure on the academic front, if you don’t keep up with others. An exciting time with friends is foreseen, so get ready to let your hair down! Money will pose no problems, but you must get into the habit of saving. Writers, editors and others in similar professions are likely to make their mark. Coming back in shape can prove an uphill task for some. Unconditional love can be showered upon your by family.

Love Focus: Watch out what you have to say or you may offend the lover for no reason.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Some of you may plan to take up a course to hone new skills. Someone may sweet talk you into putting money in a dubious scheme, if you are not careful. You will need to invest your time in sorting out problems on the financial front. A good beginning is foreseen for some young entrepreneurs. Steps taken to come back in shape are likely to prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: Love works as an antidote to everyday tensions.

Lucky Colour: Honey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Those separated may yearn to join the family. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. Weak students may need to pull up their socks or face dire consequences on the academic front. Those wanting peace and quiet at home will have to ensure the same.

A new source of earning may be found. Work pace will be to your liking on the professional front. Someone faced with a medical problem shows signs of improvement.

Love Focus: Those in relationships are likely to make a formal commitment.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra, Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Those ailing are likely to make a miraculous recovery. Domestic front will remain tranquil and peaceful, and allow you to rest and recoup. Academically, you would need to be more focussed and consistent.

Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. Avoid being in a rush at the workplace today or you may make some errors.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to respond to your heart’s calling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Tough competition is likely to be encountered by those trying to get ahead on the academic front. You are likely to find yourself in high spirits and raring to undertake anything and everything today! Things look bright and sunny on the financial front allowing you to be experimental, if you want to be. A long pending job would be completed today as per the satisfaction of all. A choice of eating healthy is likely to compliment your health.

Love Focus: Romance may not be on lover’s mind at this juncture.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. Some of you may crave for a shopping or an outing. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Good returns are foreseen on an investment. Don’t let excess work load affect your domestic life – maintaining a balance is what is required at this point.

Love Focus: Falling head over heels for someone from the opposite camp cannot be ruled out today.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

