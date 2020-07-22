Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 22, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A property is likely to come into your name. You are likely to make it into the good books of those who matter on the academic front. An invitation to some unique event is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. A venture giving average returns may suddenly turn profitable. Your disinterest will be apparent on the academic or professional front, so it is time to tighten your belt. Those trying out the gym for the first time need to be careful. Harmony prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Striking a good understanding with a friend of the opposite gender will prove helpful in your romantic pursuit.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will need to steer clear of minor glitches at work as they can tarnish your image. A property decision is likely to be in your favour. On the academic front, you will be able to catch up with the front runners. You are certain to enjoy the day today. Monetarily, you stand to gain through inheritance or gift. You will be able to keep a nagging ailment in check. You are soon going to find out that devoting more time to family have its advantages!

Love Focus: Spouse’s silent treatment can prove frustrating, but you may decide to stick to your guns!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Eating right will be your mantra for keeping good health. An invitation to a party or function cannot be ruled out by some. If you find yourself lagging behind on the academic front, it is time to tighten your belt. A lot of footwork is foreseen for those working outdoors. Financial stability can only come, if you start cutting corners. This is an excellent time to showcase your talents on the professional front for furthering your career.

Love Focus: Suspicious nature of lover can mar a perfect outing.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): This is a good time for organising a party or function at home. A new apartment or house is likely to be handed over to you. Impressing someone on the academic front will not pose much problem, as you play on your strengths. Improvement in financial situation will encourage you to think big. This is a good day to introduce something new on the professional front. Joining a gym or taking up yoga or meditation classes cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Waiting for lover to rekindle love life may take an eternity, so initiate things yourself!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Things that appeared confusing in the beginning will start becoming clearer now on the academic front. You may be expected to leave somebody at his or her residence in your vehicle today. Financial worries are likely to cease, as you go in for safe investments. You are likely to have things moving as per your desire at work. Take adequate rest, if undertaking strenuous physical activities, so as not to overstrain. A misunderstanding on the family front may need to be sorted out before it blows out of proportion. Travel bug may bite and take you away from the daily humdrum of domestic life for a few days.

Love Focus: You may take time out meet someone you are attracted to on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Busy schedule and paucity of time may make you skip a family function. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting company. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you on the forefront. A home project can get underway, but will take a lot of your time. Time to reap the fruits of your sound investments has arrived. A new diet will have a positive effect on your health. You will find things falling into place on the work front.

Love Focus: The day holds much promise on the romantic front, so infuse the right ambience to get lover in the mood!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Be careful of your health by exercising good hygiene and dietary habits. Don’t let an overbearing family member bulldoze his or her way through. A property issue is likely to be settled amicably. Someone’s help in a written assignment on the academic front will be most timely. You can opt for doing something social to raise cash for a cause. Your financial position gains strength as new opportunities materialise. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from a job you are currently involved in.

Love Focus: There is someone who likes you, but is reluctant to approach, so find out who he or she is.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There can be some confusion regarding a guest on the home front. A lucky break on the academic front will keep you on a safe wicket. An exciting event on the social front is likely, but you may miss part of it. A pending payment may be received sooner than you expected. A position of authority is likely to be achieved by some in their organisation. Indulging in light exercises on the fitness front are in order to remain up and about.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than accommodating today, so don’t miss the opportunity to live out your fantasy!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those lagging behind on the academic front are likely to be helped by a well-wisher. Some of you will succeed in shedding pettiness and focus at the larger picture on the social front. Raising finances for a project will become possible now. Catering to a few extra options in a task entrusted to you will avoid getting bogged down on the professional front. Balanced diet is your answer to keeping good health.

Love Focus: Differences with spouse need to be handled with care.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Anticipation of meeting people you like on the family front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Your clarity of vision and steadfastness of purpose will help you take giant strides on the career front. In certain aspects the day will turn out to be a fine one. You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. A lucrative deal is likely to be bagged by businesspersons. Bringing health in focus now will help you remain active and energetic.

Love Focus: An old romance shows all signs of entering your life once again.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An exciting change is likely for some on the home front. Mixing business with pleasure will make the outing worthwhile. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed. You are likely to be bestowed some honour or recognition on the academic front. This is the time to rejoice as wealth comes your way from various sources. Marketing personnel are likely to have it tough today, but success is foretold. A balanced diet and an active lifestyle will keep you fit.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may undergo an image makeover just to impress someone of the opposite gender!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A property issue may need an amicable solution. Your performance on the academic front is likely to be praised. A misplaced item or purse may have to be given up as lost. A pending payment may be received sooner than expected. Your performance on the work front will be above par and help you make a niche for yourself. Determination to remain fit and healthy will keep you in shape. People are likely to praise your efforts on the home front.

Love Focus: Chances of finding someone irresistible on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

