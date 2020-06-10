Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 10, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 07:24 IST

Zodiac signs have a distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your compromising attitude will make the home front a happy place. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. You will need to be more thorough on the academic front to obviate any chance of error.

Earning good money is indicated for business persons. Your hectic schedule may put you under much stress and strain. Professionally, you will set your ideas in motion and reap much from them.

Love Focus: Sharing feelings with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A promotion or raise is on the cards for some. You will need to realise your responsibility towards a family elder. An excellent property offer that fits your pocket may become difficult to refuse. Things go extremely well for you on the academic front, as you perform beyond your own expectations! Active lifestyle will be the key to keep you fit and prevent minor ailments. There is no need to go head over heels for someone and loosen your purse strings.

Love Focus: You will find spending time with the one you love immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to remain strong on the academic front and be able to take the competition head on. You are likely to enjoy quite a happening social life.

You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. Good commission awaits those finalising a deal. Problems being faced on the work front will be soon resolved. A family youngster will need guidance. Document work regarding a property may begin now.

Love Focus: You get a chance to meet the one you like today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will need to be at your tactful best to handle a client. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully. Much enjoyment is in store with near and dear ones on the social front. Working conditions are likely to improve for some. Someone close to you is likely to help you out with money. Be careful not to overstrain on the fitness front. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud.

Love Focus: Its OK to be just yourself at times rather than being forced to imitate as someone else.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you may make new friends. Those looking for job would need to work on adding more skills in their resume first. Contribution on the social front is likely to earn you lots of goodwill. You will be able to impress those who matter at work and further your career. Financially, you are likely to break even in a new venture. Those unwell will be able to nurse themselves back to health.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air for some.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A recent development is likely to affect you favourably. You are likely to hold your own on the academic front. This is the time for you to enjoy, but don’t overdo it for the sake of health. Returns from previous investments will keep your bank balance brimming. Those new on the job are likely to impress those who matter. Family will provide immense happiness.

Love Focus: Your wit and funny antics are likely to lighten lover’s mood.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good eating habits ensure good health. If you have a plan in mind, now is the time to execute it. Performance is likely to be as per your expectations on the academic front. Enjoying your social life with like-minded people is foreseen.

Some of you will be able to complete the paperwork for a home loan. This is a good day to implement your ideas at work. You can find yourself in a new environment and feel quiet at home.

Love Focus: You will be able to find time to meet lover despite your hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your good relations with officials are likely to make your job easy. Good going on the academic front will keep you motivated and lead you to greater laurels.

This is the time to take up a fitness programme. A mistake committed in a financial transaction is likely to be rectified in time. Your creative talents will be much in evidence on the professional front. Family will be receptive and helpful.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You want to do well professionally, but something within pulls you back. Keep your supporters close to strengthen your position. Taking possession of a new apartment is indicated. Favourable results on the academic front are indicated.

You will manage to remain energetic and fresh by giving periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime. A side business will start giving good returns and add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and shows all signs of making the day fun.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need good negotiating skills to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. You are likely to make your mark on the academic front. This is a good day to return someone’s obligation. Good health keeps you fit and energetic today. Financially, you will find yourself comfortable. You are about to enter an excellent professional phase. A child or a family member is likely to do you proud.

Love Focus: A gift can be lavished upon you by lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your output on the professional front is likely to be appreciated by higher ups. An achievement on the academic front promises better opportunities.

You will find a new exercise regimen most beneficial. Financial condition is set to improve substantially. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front. You can get involved in sorting out some family issues.

Love Focus: Someone’s proximity may generate romantic feelings.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Changes happening on the work front will prove favorable. Excitement prevails on the home front as someone close comes to meet you. Your helpful attitude will get you instant popularity on the social front. A selective diet and adequate rest finds you in the pink of health. You are likely to spend a bit more than required today. You are likely to become a force to contend with on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love and romance will be on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter