Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 30, what’s in store for Aries, Cancer, Leo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

The 12 signs of the zodiac have distinct characteristics that shape a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will find things going your way on the home front. Wasteful expenditure needs curbing. Your workout regimen will prove adequate in bringing you in shape. An increase in workload can be expected on the professional front, but you will be able to cope with it. Your personal time may get compromised because of something happening on the social front.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in the right frame of mind for romance.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your confrontationist attitude at work is likely to rub a senior the wrong way and harm your interests. Expect an exciting outing with family or siblings. Be thorough in what you do as somebody may keep a watch on you. Dietary changes adopted will help in improving your health. You will manage to hit when the iron is hot on the financial front and make good money. Competition on the academic front may get stiffer, so tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Those seeking romance can expect to get lucky, as cupid smiles on them!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for some. Deal in property only with well established dealers. You will be more than willing to come back in shape and take up an exercise regimen. Prospects on the professional front are likely to improve. A lucrative opportunity on the business front will be seized. Your help on the social front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Success on the romantic front is foretold.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A property can come into your name through inheritance. Organising a party can have its share of hassles, but it will turn out to be a thumping success. You will get the support you seek from someone on the professional front. Peace and tranquillity is foreseen on the family front. Adopting an active lifestyle will help keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to make up for all loses incurred in the recent past.

Love Focus: Love life is set to brighten, as the one you like sends positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Socially, you may find yourself much in demand.

You can safely bid adieu to an old ailment, as you become more conscious of retaining good health. Those desperately needing a break can get the day off if they try. A domestic issue may need to be resolved on priority. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Much praise is in store for you on the professional front for something that you have achieved.

Love Focus: You may accord romance a special place today by planning something exclusive.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may find a family elder more receptive to your ideas and even let you have your own way. Success is foretold in whatever you undertake on the academic front. A favourable phase of your life begins, so make the most of it! Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a property. A recent development is likely to affect you favourably. Those indulging in betting or speculation will find money flowing in.

Love Focus: Love life may require rekindling, before it becomes totally stagnant.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Your style of functioning is likely to impress those who matter. Excellent performance may find you rubbing shoulders with achievers on the academic front. There is no way you can avoid someone today, so let things be. Good earning is indicated and will help you afford the best. Mental stress threatens to manifest itself physically on the health front; be cautious. Disputed ancestral property may be settled with mutual understanding.

Love Focus: Discussing future prospects with the one you love is possible and will prove most satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There is much that needs your involvement, so get on with it without any delay. Spouse may expect you to toe his or her line in an issue on the home front. A property matter assumes importance. Financially, you will be better off by not putting money in get-rich-quick schemes. Superiors may not be totally satisfied with something that you have accomplished on the professional front but you will get around them.

Love Focus: Romantic relationship may experience turbulence

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Achieving your long cherished aim on the academic front may become a reality. This seems to be a favourable day which allows you to accomplish much. A monetary gift from someone close is likely for some. Your professional sphere is likely to become happening once again as you make a good job of a responsibility placed on your shoulder. Blissful existence is foretold for the newly married. Avoiding junk food will constitute a positive step towards retaining perfect health.

Love Focus: Someone may be expecting a positive response from you on the romantic front, but do what your heart dictates.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those staying away may crave to meet their family. Overstepping the budget is possible and can get you into problems on the financial front. Panic button may have to be pressed on the academic front. Adding something to enhance the home décor is possible. You may need to rein in your exuberance for a keenly awaited event. Financial worries appear to be over as money comes from unexpected quarters.

Love Focus: Lovers will take time off for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster is bound to fare well with your advice and guidance. Getting back in shape may assume priority for you, so expect to hit the fitness trail soon. Don’t miss out on an attractive bargain on something that you desperately want. Problems of raising capital for a new venture will be solved as you begin to receive outstanding payments. You are likely to pursue a task at hand at work with undiluted passion and excel.

Love Focus: You will feel much closer to the one you love than ever before.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to keep the financial front healthy by spending judiciously. You may lend a helping hand to a relation or neighbour in organising a party or a get together. You will be able to keep your work in order and up to date on the professional front, despite interruptions. Some of you may get involved in preparing for a social event.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to elicit a positive response from the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

